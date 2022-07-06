New Philbrook exhibit showcases Frida Kahlo's world, work

If you know the name Frida Kahlo, you know the face.

Throughout her brief, troubled life, the Mexican artist made her face the center of her work, using self-portraits as a way of anchoring her occasionally densely layered, emotionally complex, and often surreal images.

The ink-black eyes gazing stoically out from under thick brows, the mouth drawn tightly shut in what might be anything from a moue of disapproval to a pucker of pain, Kahlo’s face was often an ambiguous mask that allowed viewers to overlay all manner of meanings on her work.

But while it might appear that the art of Frida Kahlo was intensely personal and inward-looking, the truth is that Kahlo’s work — for all its surrealist overtones, and its focus on her own physicality — arose out of a much more expansive range of influences and intentions.

That is one of the stories told in “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera & Mexican Modernism,” the new exhibit that opens Wednesday, July 6, at the Philbrook Museum of Art. The opening day coincides with what would have been Kahlo’s 115th birthday.

The exhibit, organized by the Vergel Foundation and MondoMostre in collaboration with the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (INBAL), is drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, who were contemporaries of Kahlo and her husband, the equally renowned artist Diego Rivera, as well as patrons of their work.

It is also the first time that Kahlo’s original paintings have been shown in Tulsa. The show also includes works by Rivera and some of their contemporaries, as well as photographs, clothing and other objects.

Rachel Keith, Philbrook’s Deputy Director of Audience Engagement & Curatorial Affairs, who co-curated the Philbrook show with the museum’s Curator of Native American Art, Christina Burke, said the exhibit’s time in Tulsa will be unique, in that the show will spill out from Philbrook’s main exhibition hall and out onto the museum’s grounds.

“This show has been traveling for some time, and it gets revised and refreshed each time it’s put on exhibit,” Keith said. “We were able to add our own spin with the garden element, which is something other venues weren’t able to do.

“We were inspired by a show done some time ago at the New York Botanical Garden on the connections between gardening and art in Frida Kahlo’s life,” she said. “For her, art and life and nature were synonymous.”

Philbrook has constructed a facsimile of “La Casa Azul (The Blue House),” Kahlo’s childhood home where she and Rivera lived for a time, and which the two decorated and landscaped with native plants as well as their art. The museum’s “Secret Garden” behind the villa has been redone with the sort of plants that Kahlo and Rivera might have grown themselves — if Mexico City shared a similar climate at Tulsa.

“We’ve also planted a 9,000-square-foot patch that, if all goes well, will be full of sunflowers,” Keith said.

Sunflowers, calla lilies, cacti and other plants indigenous to Mexico were more than just decorative flora to Kahlo, Rivera and their fellow artists. They were profound symbols these artists used to express their understanding of, and pride in, their heritage.

“Sunflowers were also known as ‘shield flowers’ — Aztec warriors would put images of sunflowers on their shields to protect them in battle,” Keith said. “And calla lilies came to Mexico as part of the slave trade in earlier times, so they became a symbol for Mexico’s multicultural heritage.”

National identity

Kahlo, Rivera and their contemporary artists came of age soon after the end of the Mexican Revolution, when the country was seeking to define itself after nearly a decade of bloody civil war and political upheaval.

“One way that Modernism in Mexico differed from the Modernism of Europe was in its political aspect,” Keith said. “European Modernism was a rejection of the past, and a reflection on a dissolute society, but most artists did not consider their work as being political.”

But Modernist artists in Mexico, Burke said, took almost a completely opposite tack.

“It was more like a rebranding, rather than a deconstructing,” Burke said. “The country had already been upended, and there was a definite effort to find ways to bring the country and its people together.”

“You could almost consider this as state-sanctioned art,” Keith said. “That doesn’t mean artists were under the control of the government, but that the government realized the language of Modernism was a great way to establish a new beginning for the country.”

Rather than rejecting the past, artists such as Kahlo embraced Mexico’s history, drawing inspiration not only from the natural landscape, but also from the traditions and folklore of the Indigenous peoples to help create a uniquely Mexican national identity.

At the same time, much of the work by these artists carried a strong political message. Rivera and Kahlo were for a time members of the Mexican Communist Party, and Rivera became internationally known for his epic murals that often dealt explicitly with issues of the rights of everyday people.

Two of those murals are represented in the exhibit, including one that Rivera originally created for Rockefeller Center in New York City that was later destroyed.

“This was political art designed to be accessible to everyone,” Burke said. “You didn’t need to buy a ticket to enter a museum to see these works. They were on public display, and everyone could see these images and understand the messages they presented.”

The exhibit also features drawings and other works that Kahlo made during the couple’s trips to the United States, in which Kahlo expressed her reaction to seeing how the high-minded ideals of America were rarely evident in the everyday life she saw around her.

Back to the past

The exhibit includes a collection of photographs that cover Kahlo’s family and childhood (Kahlo was afflicted with polio as a child, and at 18 was badly injured in an automobile accident that caused chronic pain and other medical complications), as well as her romance with, and marriage to, Rivera.

Much of the mythology that has grown up around Kahlo tends to focus on her life story and how that informed her art. But that focus does Kahlo and her work a great disservice, Keith said.

“One thing that Frida loved was the concept of layering, of building up layer upon layer of meaning in her work,” Keith said. She indicated a display in the center of the museum’s Helmerich Exhibit Hall that holds nine mannequins, each adorned in outfits that Kahlo herself would wear, either for photographs or for her paintings.

“As you go through the gallery,” Keith said, “you’re able to see the images of Frida in some of these costumes just beyond the mannequins, which is a way of making physical that sense of layering.”

The clothes themselves also harken back to ancient Mexican traditions and styles, that combined with the other imagery contained in her work creates a dense tapestry of symbolism and meaning, Keith said.

Perhaps the best encapsulation of this is the painting “The Love Embrace of the Universe, the Earth (Mexico), Myself, Diego, and Señor Xolotl,” a 1949 painting that is part of the exhibit.

An image of Kahlo cradling Rivera like an infant is at the center of the painting; Rivera holds an orange maguey blossom that looks like a small fire. It is something of a portrait of the couple’s relationship at this time, with Kahlo acting more as a mother to Rivera than a wife.

Yet cradling them, as well as the couple’s dog, Señor Xolotl, is an earth-brown female figure representing the earth of Mexico, from which sprouts an array of native plants. And surrounding this is another female figure that represents the universe.

“It’s one of those images that is so packed with symbolism and meaning that one could spend hours looking at it,” Keith said.

And it is this totality of the person as well as the artist that “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera & Mexican Modernism” attempts to portray, to give as complete a picture of the world that shaped these artists.

“I think it’s safe to say that there would be no Frida Kahlo without all the many things that made up her life,” Keith said. “That includes the impact of Diego Rivera on her life, her fascination with her country’s past, her love of the natural world, the traditions in art that influenced her.

“While it’s easy to see her work as extremely personal, Frida Kahlo’s art spoke to things beyond herself,” she said. “There is so much going on in her work because every element in her paintings is there for a purpose, because it is designed to carry a greater meaning. Her work is at once very contemporary, and yet it also is a celebration of Mexico’s ancient history and its natural splendor.”

