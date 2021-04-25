New 'Nutcracker,' 'Vendetta' highlight Tulsa Ballet 2021-2022 season

Tulsa Ballet plans to unveil a new version of “The Nutcracker,” tell a tale of gangsters and glamor, confront one of the darkest moments in this city’s history, and celebrate one of the dance world’s most enduring classics in the course of its 2021-2022 season.
The company held a virtual season-reveal event Friday to announce the season, which will feature five world-premiere works created for the company.
“I knew we needed to create a season that people would think was worth coming back to the theater to see,” said Marcello Angelini, the company’s artistic director. “At the same time, we continue to work with Dr. Brett Jaggers, our infectious disease expert, to make sure we are doing all we can to keep our dancers, staff and audiences safe.”
Angelini said that while it is risky to speculate how the COVID-19 pandemic will evolve over the next few months, there are indications that enough people will receive vaccinations by September that public performances could begin to take place.
However, Angelini said, the company is working to offer exclusive live-streams of the performances for those who would feel uncomfortable in a theater setting.
The season will open with “Creations in Studio K” Sept. 9-19, at the company’s Studio K Theater. It will include a new work by Yury Yanowsky, whose piece “Hindrance” was part of Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations Reimagined” program last fall.
“He’s one of my favorite choreographers, and I really want more people to see his work,” Angelini said. “The piece he is creating for us will be set to tango music.”
The program will also include a new work by Katarzyna Kosielska, a former dancer with the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany who has created ballets for a number of top European companies. Her work for Tulsa Ballet will be her U.S. debut as a choreographer.
Tulsa Ballet’s second company, Tulsa Ballet II, will be featured in the third piece on the program, created by Stephanie Martinez.
“When the curtain came down on TB II’s performance (of Yanowsky’s ‘At the End of’) in March, it was obvious to everyone that these young dancers were as good as our main company dancers,” Angelini said. “They deserve to be a part of our main season.”
Tulsa Ballet’s next production, set for Oct. 28-31, will feature the world premiere of “Breakin’ Bricks,” a new work by Jennifer Archibald, whose “Parhelia” was part of the company’s March production.
Archibald’s ballet, commissioned by Tulsa Ballet, will have as its theme the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and will be an ambitious, multimedia production, incorporating an original documentary film by Guy de Lancey.
“This year is the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and as artists who call Tulsa home, we feel as if we have the obligation to say something,” Angelini said. “This is not going to be a judgemental piece, or purely historical. What we want is a work that brings a sense of hope to the table, that can help start a meaningful conversation.”
Balancing the seriousness of “Breakin’ Bricks” will be Ma Cong’s 2016 work, “Flight of Fancy,” which the Tulsa World described at its premiere performance as being “as refreshing and exhilarating as a gulp of pure oxygen.”
Last December was supposed to mark the grand final exit of Tulsa Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” which the company has presented since 2003. But that lack of closure is not going to disrupt the debut of a new version of this holiday classic.
“It is created by this company’s two resident choreographers — Val Caniparoli, who was our first resident choreographer, and Ma Cong, who is our current resident choreographer,” Angelini said. “Val will create the first half of the ballet, up to the Snow Scene, and Ma will choreograph the rest of the ballet.
“Val has created four or five ‘Nutcrackers’ in his career, but this will be Ma’s first,” he said. “The balance of creativity between them is perfect. And the sets and costumes are being design by Tracy Grant Lord, who worked with us on ‘Tchaikovsky.’ We were amazed at the quality of her work, and even though she is in New Zealand, she is able to deliver top-quality at a great price.”
The long-awaited U.S. debut of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story” is scheduled for Feb. 10-13, 2022.
This full-length ballet about a young woman’s rise to the top of an organized crime family was to be presented in late March 2020.
“We had just done the first run-through of the entire ballet, and the company looked great,” Angelini recalled. “Then, later that day, I had to call everyone in and say we were shutting down because of the virus. We ended up postponing it three or four times, but I was determined that we would give the U.S. premiere of this work.”
The company’s commitment to ballet’s classical traditions will be embodied in its production of “Swan Lake,” March 23-27, 2022.
“It is the classical ballet par excellence,” Angelini said.
The company’s “Signature Series” will close out the season, May 12-15, 2022. It will feature two works that had been scheduled for the previous season — the encore of Tony Award-winner Andy Blankenbuehler’s “Remember Our Song,” and the company premiere of “O Balcao de Amor” by Itzik Galili.
“Itzik’s work is fantastic, full of energy and humor, and just a little bit irreverent, and it’s a piece I’ve wanted the company to do for some time,” Angelini said. “The third work on the program will be a world premiere by Andrew McNichol. We did one of his works in March, and I was so amazed at what he could create from his living room in London that I knew I had to bring him here to create something new for our company.”
For information on season tickets: tulsaballet.org.
