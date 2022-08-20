New girl in town: 'Pretty Woman' actress brings new depth to familiar character

For those who might come to the Broadway touring production of “Pretty Woman” expecting to see the 1990 film recreated on stage, Olivia Valli has three words of advice.

“Watch the movie,” Valli said. “Actually, I think just replicating the film would be something of a disservice — to the show itself, and to the audience. You want to give people something that’s special.”

Valli has the role of Vivian, the Hollywood call girl who is offered the chance to accompany Edward, a wealthy tycoon visiting Los Angeles, to several public functions he must attend in the course of his business dealings. What begins as purely a transactional relationship becomes something deeper as the week wears on.

“This is a much more stylized piece,” Valli said during a recent telephone conversation. “There’s more emphasis on the comedy, and it’s also been given a stronger narrative that’s more in keeping with today.

“For one thing, there are more opportunities for Vivian to walk away, whenever she thinks she’s being disrespected,” Valli said. “Her journey is really one of her seeing her own worth and discovering that there is this group of people who are rooting for her, who are wanting to teach her things to make her realize her own power.

“She’s the one in control, and she’s the one who discovers the fairy tale inside herself,” she said. “The cherry on the top of it is (that she wins the heart of) Edward.”

Valli originally auditioned for the role of Kit, Vivian’s wisecracking roommate and fellow sex worker.

“I thought that character would be a better fit for me,” Valli said. “But when they suggested I read for (the role of) Vivian, and once I really started diving into this character, I realized that this really felt right for me. And musically it fits me well. Pop singing is really in my wheelhouse, and Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have really captured that ‘80s-’90s feeling in the music.”

That Valli originally had dreams of becoming a pop music star might seem obvious, given her heritage. Her grandfather is Frankie Valli, the lead singer of the Four Seasons, whose hits such as “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” inspired the musical “Jersey Boys.”

“My family never pressured me one way or the other about pursuing music,” Valli said. “Their attitude was more, ‘Be what you want to be.’ But I really didn’t get into musical theater until junior high. I realized I needed to have some sort of major if I was going to go to college, and musical theater seemed as good as any.”

It was in a junior high school production of “Gypsy,” in which Valli played the role of Mama Rose, that she discovered first-hand the unique power that happens when words, music, character and story all come together.

“Of course, I was about 40 years too young for the part,” Valli said, laughing. “But at one point in the show, I got a standing ovation, and I remember thinking, ‘This is amazing.’ I don’t mean the ovation — it was seeing how people could get swept up in a story, in a moment, that it brought them to their feet. And I knew then that I wanted to do this forever.”

Valli’s career has included being part of the most recent tour of “Wicked” as well as an off-Broadway production of “Jersey Boys,” in which she portrayed her grandmother, Mary Delgado.

“Having the last name of Valli has had no effect on my career one way or the other, and I’m glad about that,” she said. “I auditioned six times for ‘Jersey Boys,’ and when it closed on Broadway I thought that would be it. Then when I finished the tour of ‘Wicked,’ I got a call about auditions for an off-Broadway production.

“I had lived with my grandmother when I was much younger, and I knew that no one could tell this story the way I could,” Valli said. “And I think I am the first person ever to have played a direct relative.”

While being Frankie Valli’s granddaughter did not open any doors in the musical theater world, once Valli had worked her way through those doors, she discovered the impact her grandfather has had.

“I am constantly hearing these amazing stories about my grandpa — the way he had touched people’s lives, how nice he was to work with, the things he would do to help people,” she said. “And that was maybe the greatest lesson he taught me — the importance of good character.

“My grandpa told me once that kindness is what’s important, because if you’re a bad person, that’s the thing people are going to remember,” Valli said. “It doesn’t matter how talented you may be. People are going to remember the impact you had on them more than they’re going to remember your talents.”

