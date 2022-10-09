New gallery showcases women's art in a 'Positive Space'

The COVID-19 pandemic might not have transformed Anne Pollard James into an artist, but it certainly gave her the impetus to turn her talents to painting.

"I had made something of a vow to myself a few years ago that I was going to be more creative," she said. "At first I tried writing poetry, because that was something I could do immediately, and the only tools you needed were a pencil and some paper."

Pollard James would also experiment with other media, taking classes at venues such as Ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center. She attended a figure-drawing class led by a friend and fellow artist, J.P. Morrison, that she said was at once inspiring and infuriating.

"I was mad because I wasn't immediately able to do what everyone else in the class was doing," she said, laughing.

Her determination to focus on painting began in March 2020 — right when much of the country shut down in the face of the global pandemic.

That time, Pollard James said, "seemed like the perfect blend of free time and anxiety to make me get serious and see what I could come up with."

Two years after deciding to focus her creative energy on painting, Pollard James has her first solo exhibition on display at a new gallery dedicated to showcasing and encouraging women's artistic expressions.

Pollard James' show is titled "Surfacing," named for the series of paintings that depict women's bodies floating just below the surface of water. The exhibit also includes works from another series titled "Never Not Mine," which deals with issues of the female form and bodily autonomy in a somewhat more confrontational way.

Her paintings are on display through Oct. 29 at Positive Space, 1324 E. Third St., which is also making its debut now as a result of the pandemic. Owner Nicole Finley had made the decision to open the gallery in 2019, when she saw that the space, located next door to the Garden Deva, was available.

Finley, a graphic artist who teaches digital media at Tulsa Community College, had recently earned her Master of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, an experience that she said "really pushed me out of my comfort zone."

She also met a New York gallery owner, Lia Gangitano, who inspired her to consider opening a gallery of her own.

"I really connected with the way she has been able, over a long period of time, to navigate her way through the art business," Finley said. "I've never been afraid of trying new things, but I also realized this would be a huge undertaking. I asked her what she thought, and she told me I should open a gallery."

Finley's plans were also greatly altered by the pandemic, although the two years between signing the lease and opening the doors allowed her to get the gallery into shape.

"This was a raw space when I took it over," she said. "The owner asked me early on, when no one knew how long the shutdown would last, if I still wanted to do this, and I said, yes, absolutely."

Finley said her vision for Positive Space was that it would be a place that would feature female artists, both through exhibits and by providing studio space where they could create and refine their work.

Finley uses the spelling "womxn" to denote that Positive Space is open to all those who identify as female.

"I think we're the first space in Oklahoma to do this," Finley said.

Finley's goals for Positive Space coincided so well with the message Pollard James portrays in her art that "Surfacing" seemed the logical choice as the gallery's inaugural show.

Pollard James said one of the main themes of her work is body autonomy — that an individual woman should have control over not only what she does with her own body, but also how she is perceived by the world at large.

"Women have always been depicted through the male gaze," she said. "It's all through our culture — advertising, entertainment, politics, you name it. In every image of the 'Never Not Mine' series, especially if the image is provocative, the word 'mine' appears — engraved on a ring the subject is wearing, or in a tattoo.

"The point is to say, it's always a woman's choice and right to choose if, or how, she reveals or conceals herself," Pollard James said. "And in every case, she is saying, 'Never is my body not mine.'"

The "Surfacing" paintings reflect, in part, Pollard James' decision earlier this year to quit her job in real estate and devote herself to painting.

"I was committing myself to make this new endeavor of mine be more than just a hobby," she said. "These paintings are about what happens when you take away all the constraints in life, to let your dream take you where it will, and realizing that regardless of what others may say, you are enough."

The imagery of floating in water, with just a small sliver of one's body breaking the surface, seemed an apt visual metaphor, Pollard James said. Creating images that focus mostly on what is below the water's surface is a way to make these paintings more readily accessible.

"I wanted anyone to be able to see themselves in these paintings, because we all have hidden talents and stories and memories that are just waiting to emerge," she said. "I didn't want these images to be associated with a specific person."

Throughout the run of the exhibit, Positive Space Tulsa has held several events, ranging from stress-relieving yoga sessions to live painting sessions. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the space will host artist Laura Lunsford, who will conduct a live drawing class based on one of Pollard James' works, "All But for Grace."

"The programming we've done has largely been Anne's ideas," Finley said. "It's another way to bring together women artists and help build each other up."