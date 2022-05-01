New direction home: Bob Dylan Center opens May 10

Steve Higgins acknowledges that one aspect of the soon-to-open Bob Dylan Center is not going to make everyone who views it happy.

Even a simple description of it is enough to spark some pretty passionate debates.

It is an exhibit, drawn from the more than 100,000 items that make up the Bob Dylan Archives, designed to give visitors deeper insights into the creation of six of Dylan’s iconic songs, through such items as drafts of song lyrics, both typewritten and in longhand, photographs and other memorabilia.

The point of contention is, when dealing with a catalog of songs as rich and as beloved as that of Bob Dylan, which six songs to feature.

“We spent months trying to agree on which songs would be in the exhibit,” said Higgins, the executive director of the American Song Archives, a nonprofit organization that oversees the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center.

“And in the end, no one was completely happy.”

That includes Higgins, who was a proponent of the exhibit including “All Along the Watchtower,” that allegory of anxiety and awareness that Jimi Hendrix later covered in spectacular fashion.

“I also thought, to represent Dylan’s late ‘90s comeback, we should include ‘To Make You Feel My Love,’ which Adele and Garth Brooks have covered,” he said. “But instead, that period is represented by ‘Not Dark Yet.’”

The other five songs that will be part of the exhibit includes three of Dylan’s most famous songs, “Chimes of Freedom,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Tangled Up in Blue,” along with slightly lesser known songs “Jokerman” and “The Man in Me.”

That even the most casual of Dylan fans would be able to come up with six titles equally deserving of such treatment is something of a testament to what the organizers of the Bob Dylan Center want to achieve.

“We put a lot of thought into our mission statements, for this and for the Woody Guthrie Center,” said Higgins.

“The Woody Guthrie Center focuses on social activism and social justice, and the ways music and art can advance those issues,” Higgins said. “The focus of the Bob Dylan Center is restless creativity and the role that creativity plays in our lives.”

The American Song Archives is a limited liability company of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which originally purchased the Woody Guthrie Archives in 2011, and the Bob Dylan Archives in 2016.

Dylan, who has had no role in the creation of the Bob Dylan Center, said his reasons for selling the more than 100,000 objects that make up his archives to GKFF included the fact that Tulsa was already the caretaker of Woody Guthrie’s legacy, and Guthrie was a formative influence on Dylan in the early years of his career.

“To me, it makes a lot of sense, and it’s a great honor,” Dylan said in a statement when the sale was announced.

Bringing it All Back Home

While the official opening day is May 10, the Bob Dylan Center has a slate of events scheduled in advance, including concerts by three legendary artists.

“We made up a wish list of the people we would love to have be a part of the center’s opening,” Higgins said. “And we got the top three people on that list.”

Mavis Staples, who with her family the Staples Singers and as a solo artist has been one of the most acclaimed gospel artists of all time, will be part of a special event open only to founding members of the Bob Dylan Center on Thursday, May 5 at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

“She was also one of the leading lights of the civil rights movement with her family, which was an important influence on Bob Dylan,” Higgins said.

Staples was also nearly Mrs. Bob Dylan — Dylan proposed to Staples several times in the 1960s, but she turned him down. However, the two remained on good terms, with Staples performing on Dylan’s “Slow Train Coming” album and touring with him in 2016.

The following two events are open to the public, and tickets are still available.

Singer-songwriter Patti Smith and her band will perform at Cain’s Ballroom Friday, May 6. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show to start at 7:45 p.m. Smith has long credited Dylan as an influence on her own work, and when Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, Smith accepted the award on his behalf, performing the song “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

Smith’s concert, Higgins said, will also be her first time to perform in Tulsa since 1978.

Elvis Costello, whose multi-faceted career rivals Dylan’s own in its variety and range, will perform with his band The Imposters Saturday, May 7, at the Cain’s. Costello has also acknowledged the impact of Dylan’s work on his own; his song “Pump It Up” was written as a kind of homage to Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” and Costello was one of the artists featured on the 2014 project “Lost on the River: The New Basement,” a collection of previously unknown lyrics by Dylan, which Costello and others set to new arrangements.

Tickets for Patti Smith are $50, while Elvis Costello tickets start at $75. Tickets are available at etix.com.

When I Paint My Masterpiece

The facility itself, at 116 E. Reconciliation Way, will include a permanent exhibit that traces the life of Bob Dylan from his beginning as Robert Zimmerman of Hibbing, Minnesota, to modern-day folk singer to Nobel Laureate in Literature.

Other planned exhibits include “The Church Studio Control Room,” sponsored by the legendary Tulsa recording studio, which will give visitors the experience of working with Dylan in a recording studio, creating mixes of a selection of Dylan recordings.

“It will give people the feeling of being in the studio, because the tapes we’re using include the chatter of Dylan talking with the producer and the other musicians,” Higgins said. “Dylan is also one of the most well-documented artists in history, so we’re going to have a screening room where we can share all this incredible film footage we have.”

The center will also include an archive wall that provide a space to showcase items that hint at the depth and breadth of the Bob Dylan Archives. There also will be a space for temporary exhibits drawn from the archives, as well as touring exhibits that fit in with the center’s mission, like the Bruce Springsteen exhibit currently on display at the Woody Guthrie Center.

“One thing that we decided early on was that we did not want the Dylan and Guthrie centers to be at odds with each other,” Higgins said. “We even worked out our exhibit plan so that we could stagger openings of special shows, so there would not be exhibits opening the same day at both venues.”

Shot of Love

Jessica McKenzie, director of development for the American Song Archives and interim executive director for the Woody Guthrie Center, said interest in the Bob Dylan Center has gone international.

“We’ve sold memberships to people in 40 states and 13 countries,” she said. “In fact, only about one-third of the nearly 500 memberships we’ve sold so far have been to people in the Tulsa area.”

Memberships for the Bob Dylan Center start at $60 for general membership and go up to founding memberships, which are $7,500. All membership packages include a range of perks and benefits, including free admission. A dual membership for the Dylan and Guthrie centers is available.

“People who have bought memberships are excited to come to Tulsa,” McKenzie said. “Even if they aren’t coming for the big grand opening events. They just want to see what this iconic person has created over the course of his life.

“And we get to bring these people to Tulsa,” she added, “so we can then show them what makes this city so special.”

“And that’s kind of what this is all about — bringing people to Tulsa,” Higgins said. “We are going to be doing some virtual events for members, but we also know that people are going to want to come and see the center for themselves.

“To put it simply, Bob Dylan is the most important living American artist, and the fact that his archives are here in Tulsa is a game-changer for the city,” he said. “It is going to elevate Tulsa’s cultural profile like nothing else before. When I think of the great American artists — Walt Whitman, Louis Armstrong, Orson Welles — I can’t think of anyone with a greater and more enduring impact on our culture than Bob Dylan.”

