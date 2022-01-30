The world premieres of new takes on the classic tales of “Carmen” and “Cinderella,” original works by such internationally acclaimed choreographers as Nicolo Fonte, Craig Davidson and Katarzyna Kolzielska, and an encore production of Ma Cong’s “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” highlight the 2022-23 Tulsa Ballet season.

The company will also help make the holiday season bright with the return of its production of “The Nutcracker,” choreographed by Cong and Val Caniparoli, which had its world premiere in December.

In announcing the season, artistic director Marcello Angelini said that “the driving force behind what I wanted our offerings to be was clear: hit the ball out of the ballpark!

“After the 2019-20 season being cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a very challenging 2020-21 season filled with short works, performed mostly in Studio K with masks, and the uncertainties of the current season, I wanted next season to follow the old adage ‘Go big or go home,’” he said.

This year’s season will mark the first time that all the full-length story ballets it will present during the year are works created especially for Tulsa Ballet.

In addition to encores of “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music” and “The Nutcracker,” the company will present the world premieres of “Carmen,” by choreographer Kenneth Tindall, Nov. 3-6; and “Cinderella,” choreographed by Andrew McNicol, which will have its premiere Feb. 9-12, 2023.

Tindall is the resident choreographer for Great Britain’s Northern Ballet and has created more than 30 ballets for companies around the world.

“His choreography breathes, with every step, the heart and the soul of the story he is telling,” Angelini said. “I am delighted to commission his first American full evening ballet.”

Angelini describes McNicol, who created the one-act ballet “What If?” for the company’s 2021 “Signature Series,” as “one of the most exciting new voices coming out of the United Kingdom, and this World Premiere will be the first full-evening story ballet that Andrew has created.”

The season will open with the company’s traditional first offering, “Creations in Studio K,” Sept. 16-25. The program will feature two world premiere one-act ballets created by Tulsa Ballet favorite Nicolo Fonte and Australian-born choreographer Craig Davidson, as well as an encore performance of Cong’s “Melodia,” that will be performed by the members of Tulsa Ballet II.

The new version of “The Nutcracker,” which the Tulsa World declared “a triumph... loaded with unique elements and subtle touches that give it a contemporary feel, as well as making it a truly Tulsa creation,” will be presented Dec. 9-23.

Following the February production of “Cinderella” will be the return of “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” created for Tulsa Ballet in 2019 by Cong. This tragic story of love and longing, which has fascinated historians, artists and conspiracy theorists for more than a century, explores a multitude of challenging subjects, from discrimination to societal hypocrisy. It will be presented March 23-26, 2023.

Tulsa Ballet’s 2022-23 season closes May 11-14, 2023, with the Signature Series, which this year features the return of two popular works — the hip-hop-inspired ballet “While You Were Gone” by Emmy-winner Jennifer Weber; and the hilariously entertaining audience favorite “Cacti” by Alexander Ekman — along with the world premiere of a new work by Stuttgart Ballet’s protégée Katarzyna Kozielska, whose ballet “Ode” was the standout of last season’s “Creations in Studio K.”

All performances will take place at the Tulsa PAC, with the exception of “Creations in Studio K,” which will be presented at the company’s Studio K Theatre at its Brookside headquarters, and the “Signature Series,” to be performed at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale. To purchase and more information: tulsaballet.org.

