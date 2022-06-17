New company bringing classic theater to west Tulsa

Catherine Hall is banking on a case of “Hay Fever” to prompt others to embrace her vision for what her nascent theater company, Theatre West, can be.

“I’ve always been the sort of person who, when an opportunity presents itself, I go for it,” Hall said, sitting in what she calls the cafe area of the building where the cast and crew of Theatre West are preparing for a tech-week rehearsal.

“I think you can never be sure if the opportunity that presents itself to you is the ‘opportunity of a lifetime,’” she said. “Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t, but you won’t know until you take it.”

In the case of Hall and Theatre West, opportunity came in the form of a disused building owned by the church she attended.

“It was during COVID, and I knew kids were just aching to be able to do something, anything,” she said. “I thought about doing some theater things at the church, when the pastor said that, if I wanted it, there was the old activity center I could use.”

The building, at 4501 W. Edison St., had definitely seen better days. But Hall saw potential. It had a stage, for one thing, albeit one that had been designed for concerts, rather than theater. It had a lighting rig in place, rooms on the upper level that could serve as dressing rooms, even a cafe area from which to serve refreshments.

She and a crew of volunteers began clearing out the untold years’ worth of accumulated junk and began getting the place in some semblance of shape to stage shows.

“Originally, my plan was that this would be a place for the kids,” said Hall, who has worked behind the scenes with the Spotlight Children’s Theater and Clark Youth Theater in the past. “But as things started to come together, I think we all realized that we could use this space to provide all kinds of theater activities for what is a very under-served area.”

Theatre West opened its first show, Oscar Wilde’s turn-of-the-century comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest,” in January.

The company’s second production is “Hay Fever,” Noel Coward’s 1925 comedy about an eccentric family of artfully minded Brits, and the misadventures that ensue when each member of the family invites a guest for the weekend.

The family’s theatrical way of living, and their penchant for playing games with the emotions of their guests, lead to all manner of romantic imbroglios and social faux pas, as the guests are subjected to a variety of scenes that leave them wondering if their hosts might actually be barking mad.

“When we did ‘Earnest,’ one of the things I loved most about it was that all the drama was on the stage,” Hall said. “The camaraderie among the cast and crew was really something special, and I think that’s true of our cast for ‘Hay Fever.’ It’s everyone working together to do the best show we can, and I think that comes through in the performances.”

The cast of “Hay Fever” includes Lydia Gray, Cody McCoy, Roxy Blish, Caleb Vaughn and Jacinda Phoenix as the members of the Bliss family, and Aundre Hughes, Nicholas Winterrowd, Amalia Heiser and Madalene Steichen as their increasingly befuddled guests. Tommy Cummings, who works regularly with Muskogee Little Theater, is the show’s director.

Aundre Hughes, who plays Sandy Tyrell, one of the guests, cheerfully acknowledged that he knew “absolutely nothing” about the play before auditioning.

“I’ve worked with Tommy in the past, and when he mentioned he was going to do a show in Tulsa, I thought I’d audition,” Hughes said. “I’ve never done a show in Tulsa before, so my coming here was a little like what my character experiences. He only knows one of the people in the place, so there’s that sense of being an outsider.”

Conversely, Jacinda Phoenix, who plays the Blisses’ maid, Clara, has long been a fan of the play.

“Clara has been one of my top three want-to-do roles for some time,” she said. “I love her because she spends the entire night balancing on the needlepoint, so to speak. She obviously loves the Bliss family, but she’s also getting a little sick of all their nonsense.”

Roxy Blish, who plays the Blisses’ daughter Sorel, was part of the cast of “The Importance of Being Earnest.” “I love a good farce,” she said, “and when I heard the next show was going to be ‘Hay Fever,’ I knew I had to be part of it.”

Cummings said several members of the Theatre West board took part in a recent show he directed for Muskogee Little Theater, and he wanted to return the goodwill.

“They had worked so hard for me, I just had to give something to help start a new theater company,” he said.

As for his approach to this 100-year-old comedy, Cummings said, “For me, this is a timeless piece. You have these very egotistic, self-centered people who live in their own little fantasy world, and in comes these other people who live in a rational society, and things can only go wrong.

“I know that a play like this is traditionally done with a very dry sense of humor,” he said. “But I’m a big fan of Monty Python, so my idea is to heighten everything, to ratchet up all the silliness, the inappropriate actions.”

Hall also hopes to broaden what Theatre West has to offer. The company has a full season planned, with shows designed primarily for young audiences as well as adult plays that are still family-friendly. The company will host an Improv Camp for students ages 8 to 16 in July, and Hall has plans for converting another area of the building in a second performance space that could be used for dinner theater shows and other smaller-scale productions.

For more information: communitytheatrewest.com.

