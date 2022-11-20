New children's theater company to open new theater space

Sheila Alley thought she would just take a short break from the world of local theater.

“In 2007, I had directed seven shows, produced three shows and acted in one,” Alley said. “I just figured I’d take a few months off, and that would be it. I didn’t realize that it would be nearly 15 years.”

Not that Alley was idle during those years away from the stage. She and a partner opened Vintage Vault, a shop specializing mid-century modern fashion and home decor, in 2013 (she no longer is an owner of the shop).

But it was taking in a show called “Alice @ Wonderland,” a modern twist on Lewis Carroll’s famous tale, at the Spotlight Theater that made her realize that she needed to get back into theater.

“I had run the children’s theater program at the Spotlight for about 10 years,” she said. “And seeing this particular show was really just an eye-opening experience for me. I had been feeling a little lost, to be perfectly honest, and I realized that what I needed to do was to get involved in theater again.”

To that end, Alley formed a new company, Green Country Children’s Theatre, which has already produced three shows this year at various venues around town.

But as the group is readying its fourth show of the season, it is doing so in its own theater space, the Broadway Theater and Event Center, located in the middle of the Inner Dispersal Loop on the east side of downtown.

For Alley, her latest endeavor is a way of blending her fascination with the past and her interest in the future of the arts in her hometown.

“This is an educational group, because in addition to putting on shows, we’re going to be teaching the whole art of theater,” she said. “We’ll be focusing primarily on performance, with classes on improvisation, character development, audition preparation, stage makeup and the like.

“Most of the kids who get involved in theater may not go on to make a career as an actor,” Alley said, “but theater teaches you skills that will carry you through life — self-confidence, being a team player, thinking creatively.”

Alley said she is also cognizant, especially in such unsettled — and unsettling — times as these, that it is important for young people to have a place to which they can come and feel safe about expressing themselves.

As evidence, she points to the fact that “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will run for four weekends rather than the usual two.

“We didn’t plan this, but we had so many really talented kids audition for the show that we ended up double-casting,” Alley said. “That’s why we extended the run, to give all our performers a full two weekends of shows.”

Something that makes working in the Broadway especially meaningful to this fifth-generation Tulsan is that it offers people a way to connect with a bit of Tulsa’s history.

The building now called the Broadway was built in the 1920s as a poultry business. The wall that now serves as the background to the venue’s stage was a large door.

“A train track ran along that side of the building,” Alley said, “and that was where trains would stop so that the workers could load chickens onto the cars. What makes this even more meaningful to me is that my grandfather worked for the railroad company that stopped here to pick up chickens.”

Alley said the materials used to make the stage were salvaged from the old arena stage of what is now the Cox Business Convention Center.

“It gives our kids the chance to perform on a little piece of Tulsa’s entertainment history,” she said.

While the building is now the official home of Green Country Children’s Theatre, Alley said the Broadway is also available as an event center and as a venue for other local theater groups.

For more information on Green Country Children’s Theatre: greencountrytheatre.com. For information on the Broadway: thebroadwaytheatretulsa.com.