NEA awards $10,000 grant for 2022 Mayfest

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded ahha Tulsa a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award that will be used to support hands-on creative projects and studio space during the upcoming 2022 Mayfest.

Mayfest is one of more than 1,200 projects throughout the country that were selected to share in $28.8 million in funding in the Grants For Arts Projects category.

Ann Eilers, acting chair for the NEA, said in a statement: "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from ahha Tulsa that help support the community’s creative economy,” adding that the organization "is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

In 2021, Mayfest inaugurated an all-ages zone within the festival to encourage creative exploration through art-making, demonstrations by featured creatives, and community creation opportunities. Ahha Tulsa plans to build on the success of that first event in 2022, which will be the 49th anniversary of Mayfest.

“We are honored that the National Endowment for the Arts chose to support Tulsa Mayfest,” said Holly Becker, ahha Tulsa Executive Director. “Mayfest is a much loved Tulsa tradition, and we’re excited about how this support from the NEA will infuse opportunities for creative exploration and discovery into the event.”

