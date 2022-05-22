Musical theater students to compete in 2022 Discovery Awards

Young performers representing 19 high schools throughout northeastern Oklahoma will be in Tulsa this week for the 2022 Discovery Awards.

The students will be taking part in several days of coaching and rehearsal under the guidance of Broadway veterans Faith Prince and Lara Teeter, as well as music director Jeremy Stevens, to prepare for the final performance, to be held Thursday, May 26, at the Tulsa PAC.

They will perform in several group performances before an audience and a panel of adjudicators made up of local arts professionals. Six finalists will be selected, with ultimately one male and one female performer chosen as the winners.

These two winners will represent Oklahoma at the the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards, to be held June 27 at the Minskoff Theater in New York City.

Presented by Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC Trust, the Discovery Awards were created to celebrate excellence and reward talent among the region’s high school musical theater students, and to elevate the importance of musical theater and arts education in schools across eastern Oklahoma.

The first Discovery Awards event was held in 2019, and organizers were well into preparations for the 2020 event, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled, along with the 2021 event.

Still, said Randy Cole, senior marketing and programming director for Celebrity Attractions, it hasn’t quite seemed like starting over from scratch.

“That first year was very much of a pioneering effort,” Cole said. “And we were pretty well along with our plans for 2020 before we had to cancel. So it’s been more like riding a bicycle — once you start, the muscle memory kicks in and things start to fall into place.

“Also, as we’re working with the Tulsa PAC Trust, that means we have another group of professionals to work with to make this event as good as we can make it,” he said.

Area high schools with music theater and choral programs were asked if they wanted to participate in the program, and to provide organizers with a list of musical productions planned for that school year.

Adjudicators were then sent to observe these productions and assess the performers to be considered as representatives of their school.

Participating schools this year are Fort Gibson High School, Augustine Christian Academy, Bishop Kelley High School, Union High School, Glenpool High School, Owasso High School, Sapulpa High School, Regent Preparatory School, Bristow High School, Jenks High School, Metro Christian Academy, Mingo Valley Christian, Inola High School, McAlester High School, Cascia Hall High School, Broken Arrow High School, Stillwater High School, Bixby High School and Collinsville High School. Also participating is the nonprofit theater organization Courtyard Theatre.

Rehearsals for the awards show began Saturday and will continue through this week.

“It’s a pretty intensive schedule,” Cole said. “The students will be working with Faith Prince primarily on character and interpretation, as well as vocal coaching. Lara will be focusing more on choreography and stage movement.

“Last year, one of the participants chose as her song ‘Miss Adelaide Regrets,’ which was one of the songs Faith Prince did when she was in ‘Guys & Dolls,’” Cole said. “I don’t know if that will happen again, but I don’t think I could deal with the pressure of performing a Faith Prince song for Faith Prince.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.