"Friends! The Musical Parody" is coming to the Cox Business Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $33.75 and will be available at coxcentertulsa.com.

"The musical re-creates our favorite moments from all 10 years of 'Friends' through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp," according to a news release.

The New York City Off-Broadway hit is recommended for audiences 13 and older. Go to friendsparodyontour.com for more information.