Music is first step for 'Signature' choreographers

For choreographers Andrew McNicol and Itzik Galili, everything starts with music.

The two men created works that are part of Tulsa Ballet’s “Signature Series” program, being presented through Sunday at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus. The program also features an encore of Tony Award-winner Andy Blankenbuehler’s “Remember Our Song.”

McNicol’s work, “Celestial Bodies,” is a world premiere, a piece Tulsa Ballet commissioned to honor its 65th anniversary. A portion of it was presented as part of the company’s recent “Icons & Idols” gala.

“O Balcão de Amor (The Balcony of Love)” by Galili is a work that has been performed by dance companies around the world, but which is being presented in Oklahoma for the first time.

“It has been quite successful whenever it has been performed,” Galili said. “It has some technical tricks, both for the dancers as well as for the eye of the audience. But also, it is accessible — it is a piece that people can connect with, emotionally.”

Galili described the work as a variation on the “Romeo & Juliet” story, but with a comic twist. The Romeo character in “O Balcão de Amor” is portrayed as a bespectacled nerd, someone very out of place amidst the slick gents and strutting ladies that surround him, while the Juliet character is akin to the title character of “Carmen,” a forthright female who will get what and whom she wants.

The inspiration for the ballet grew out of Galili’s childhood memories of his mother playing records by the popular Cuban band leader Perez Prado.

“There was a time when you would hear his music everywhere,” Galili said. “There is a lightness and joy to his music that appeals to people of all generations.”

Galili was equally inspired by a period of time living in Cuba, immersing himself in that culture.

“It is easy to think that everyone in Cuba dances,” he said. “It’s such a part of the culture. But I met this young man, who served as my translator, who later told me that he never learned how to dance. He was such a lovely person, that I used him as a model for my main character.”

McNicol choreographed his piece to music by the American composer Mason Bates, whose work often melds orchestral, popular and electronic music, and who earned a Grammy Award for his opera “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” in 2019.

“His music just seems to invite you to dance,” McNicol said. “It has a vitality about it that just makes you want to move.”

As sapphire is associated with 65th anniversaries, McNicol said he did some research into the history and mythology of these blue stones.

“They are associated with strength, knowledge and wisdom, which are qualities I associate with dancers,” he said. “Their color also has these celestial qualities, which fit very well with the music I chose.

“One piece is titled ‘Mothership,’ and it really gives you this sense of taking off,” McNicol said. “So I tried to create movement that gives this illusion of anti-gravity, where the dancer doesn’t seem to be touching the ground.”

McNicol, considered one of the dance world’s up-and-coming stars, has worked with Tulsa Ballet before. During the pandemic he created the ballet “What If?” working remotely by Zoom from his London apartment.

“I’m very physical when I’m in the studio, and I didn’t have the space to move around as I would like in my tiny London apartment,” he said, laughing. “I had to learn how to get across what I wanted by talking, rather than showing, which was more difficult than I thought it would be.”

He was able to work in person with the dancers for “Celestial Bodies,” and he is already beginning work on his next project with the company, a new version of the story ballet “Cinderella” that will premiere in February 2023.

While this is Galili’s first time to work with Tulsa Ballet, he is hoping it will not be his last.

“We get tested for corona (COVID-19) regularly, and at my last test, when they told me I was positive, I said, ‘Oh, no,’” Galili said. “The people asked why I reacted this way, and I said I hoped I would be positive, because I could stay here longer.

“I have worked with hundreds of companies all over the world, and Tulsa Ballet is definitely one of the best companies I’ve seen in the world,” he said. “Rarely do you find dancers who can do such a broad range of work at such a high quality. And the atmosphere here is so welcoming and peaceful. If ever they want me to come back, I will be here.”

