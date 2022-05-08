Muscogee chief David Hill to speak at Press Club

David Hill, principal chief of the Muscogee Nation, will be the next speaker for the Tulsa Press Club’s Page One Luncheon series, 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave.

Hill’s talk is part of the Press Club’s series featuring principal chiefs from the major native tribes and nations in Oklahoma.

Hill was elected principal chief in 2019, after a 30-year career in the aerospace industry at the Nordam Corporation. Hill also served three consecutive four-year terms as a representative of the tribe’s legislative body, the National Council. He was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Americans.

Tickets for the luncheon are $50 for members and $70 for non-members. To purchase and for more information: tulsapressclub.org.

Youth Symphony

tops $25,000The Tulsa Youth Symphony raised over $25,000 at the Rhapsody Dinner fundraiser, held March 24 at the Church Studio.

Justin Thompson Restaurants provided catering for Rhapsody Dinner. During cocktail hour, guests explored the recently remodeled Church Studio and enjoyed performances by TYS student ensembles. Dean DeMerritt Jazz Tribe provided entertainment during dinner, and DeMerritt, an alum of the program, was one of the evening’s speakers, along with Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and Betsy Moore, creator of a TYS scholarship fund.

“The Tulsa Youth Symphony is committed to ensuring the future growth and success of this vital organization for Oklahoma youth in the arts. We greatly appreciate the ongoing support the community gives to our mission, our students and the classical arts in greater Tulsa,” Executive Director RaeAnn Dowd said.

In their 2021-2022 season, TYS serves over 170 students in northeast Oklahoma from grades 3-12 representing 42 public, private and homeschool institutions.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.