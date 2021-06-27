Movies turned musicals highlight Celebrity Attractions 2021-22 season

Three musicals adapted from hit movies, along with a Tony Award-winning reimagining of a story of undying love from Greek mythology, are among the shows that complete Celebrity Attractions’ 2021-22 season.
In addition, the recent revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” which generated both praise and controversy for its stripped down, dark take on this classic musical, will be offered as an add-on bonus for season ticket subscribers.
Earlier this year, the company announced it had rescheduled four shows that had been planned for the 2019-20 season, which was pre-empted because of COVID-19.
“Broadway — both in New York and on the road — came to a halt during the pandemic” said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. “We worked diligently during the shutdown, moving around pieces of the big puzzle that is touring Broadway in an effort to provide a fantastic lineup of shows once we could make a safe return.
“Now, more than ever, we need the shared experience that only live theater can provide,” Dotson said. “We can’t wait to welcome our patrons back to the Tulsa PAC this fall.”
“We are very grateful for our sponsors and the many season subscribers who continue to support us,” Kay Payton, Celebrity Attractions owner, said. “The arts are so important to the quality of life and the economy of Tulsa, and we are proud to do our part.”
The season will open with “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Aug. 31-Sept. 5. This musical, built around many of Buffett’s most popular songs, is the story of a part-time bartender whose budding romance with a career-minded tourist threatens to upend both their lives.
Two previously announced productions will close out 2021: “Come From Away” on Oct. 12-17; and Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Nov. 2-7.
The new year will begin with “Mean Girls: The Musical,” an adaptation of the hit film written by Tina Fey, Jan. 4-9, 2022. Fey also wrote the book for the musical, which features music by composer Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and direction by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw.
“Mean Girls” is the story of an innocent young girl who must navigate the vicious social pecking order of a suburban high school, which is ruled by a trio of charming but ruthless “mean girls.”
“Tootsie,” described by the New York Daily News as “far and away the funniest musical of the season,” comes to Tulsa March 8-13, 2022. The story of an out-of-work actor who manages to land a plum role on a soap opera by dressing as a middle-age woman, only to fall in love with his co-star, the musical version earned a Tony Award for book writer Robert Horn and features a score by Tony Award winner David Yazbek.
The previously announced musical “Anastasia” will come to Tulsa July 19-24, 2022, followed by the musical version of one of the most successful romantic comedies of all time, “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Aug. 23-28, 2022.
The musical’s creative team includes Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, the movie’s original director and writer, who wrote the show’s book; pop star Bryan Adams and songwriting partner Jim Vallance, who wrote the score and lyrics; and two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell as director and choreographer. Loosely based on the same “Pygmalion” myth that inspired “My Fair Lady,” it’s the story of a Los Angeles hooker who is made over into a high-society escort by a rich businessman.
Another modern-day take on myth comes in the form of “Hadestown,” Sept. 27-Oct. 2, 2022. The musical weaves together two stories from ancient Greece — one about young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the other about King Hades and his wife Persephone — into a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back in a tale about industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love.
“Hadestown” won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including awards for Anaïs Mitchell’s score and Rachel Chavkin’s direction.
Closing out the regular season will be Disney’s “Frozen: The Musical,” in the fall of 2022. Official dates for this production have not been set.
The acclaimed reworking of “Oklahoma!,” which will be offered to subscribers as a special add-on, will come to Tulsa June 14-19, 2022.
Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, director Daniel Fish’s production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this “Oklahoma!” allows the classic musical — and our country — to be seen in a whole new light. As the New York Times put it, “How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?” while the New Yorker said this production “lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein’s greatness anew.”
Season tickets for Celebrity Attractions for the six shows making up the 2021-22 Broadway Season range from $180 to $499, and are available only through celebrityattractions.com and the Tulsa PAC ticket office, tulsapac.com. Tickets purchased through any other vendor may not be honored.
Single tickets for the four previously announced shows (“Come From Away,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Anastasia” and “Frozen”) will go on sale about six weeks prior to their Tulsa runs.
For more information: celebrityattractions.com
