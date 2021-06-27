Movies turned musicals highlight Celebrity Attractions 2021-22 season

Three musicals adapted from hit movies, along with a Tony Award-winning reimagining of a story of undying love from Greek mythology, are among the shows that complete Celebrity Attractions’ 2021-22 season.

In addition, the recent revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” which generated both praise and controversy for its stripped down, dark take on this classic musical, will be offered as an add-on bonus for season ticket subscribers.

Earlier this year, the company announced it had rescheduled four shows that had been planned for the 2019-20 season, which was pre-empted because of COVID-19.

“Broadway — both in New York and on the road — came to a halt during the pandemic” said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. “We worked diligently during the shutdown, moving around pieces of the big puzzle that is touring Broadway in an effort to provide a fantastic lineup of shows once we could make a safe return.

“Now, more than ever, we need the shared experience that only live theater can provide,” Dotson said. “We can’t wait to welcome our patrons back to the Tulsa PAC this fall.”