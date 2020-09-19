'More Sky' play gives Oklahoma writer new life

Lynn Riggs is all too often reduced to a footnote in the history of American theater, as the author of the play from which Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein fashioned the musical "Oklahoma!"
While it's that the connection to one of the most groundbreaking and successful pieces of American musical theater that keep Riggs' name before the public, it obscures the bulk of his life and career, during which Riggs — whose Cherokee heritage meant he was the only Native American playwright of significance in the first half of the 20th century — wrote numerous plays, as well as screenplays and poetry.
"More Sky: The Story of Lynn Riggs," which had its world premiere Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Lynn Riggs Theater at the Dennis R. Neill Center for Equality, is an effort to bring Riggs' life and life's work to a wider audience.
Writer Gregory Hinton drew as much as possible from Riggs' own words to craft this play, which takes place not too long before Riggs' death in 1954. His agent has convinced Riggs to gather up his manuscripts, letters and other documents to be shopped to potential archives, and Riggs is in the process of going through the last batch of letters, which are some of the most personal.
These letters also serve as signposts along this particular stretch of memory lane, as Riggs treats the audience as guests in his home on New York's Shelter Island.
Most photographs of Riggs show him with an extremely serious, even foreboding, expression — which is quite at odds the genial, even jovial persona with which Riggs (portrayed by writer and actor Russ Tallchief) greets his putative guests.
The Claremore native touts his friendships with such celebrities as Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and employs a wicked kind of wit when talking to those he has little time for, whether it be a horrendous stepmother, or producers that dare to "doctor" his plays in an attempt to make them more commercial.
Hinton's script follows a mostly chronological line, while providing opportunities for Riggs to expound upon his ideas about art and theater, life and love, and his struggles to understand himself — as a writer, a gay man, a Cherokee, an Oklahoman who rarely returned to his native state, but whose work drew deeply from his memories of, and his need for, some kind of home.
It is always a challenge to craft a drama out of an individual's biography — life rarely ties itself up as neatly as a work of fiction — but Hinton does a good job of spacing out the events of Riggs' life to give the play some theatrical structure.
Yet, in order to get in all the facts and philosophizing, the play does tend to drag in the second act, as the stories get shorter and the speeches get longer.
Still, Tallchief gives a wonderful performance as Riggs, giving equal weight to the writer's playful and serious sides, whether conjuring up the presence of Bette Davis as she jokes about what the gossip columnists call their "blazing" secret romance, or declaiming what he wanted to accomplish in his work — to present the people he grew up among in ways that were honest and unflinching, that revealed the hard edges and natural poetry that life in his home state produced.
Tallchief made use of a Teleprompter during the performance — understandable given the relatively brief rehearsal time — but, with Patrick Hobbs' direction, managed to make his conversation, as his soliloquies, sound natural and spontaneous throughout most of the play's nearly two and a half hours.
Ron Friedberg designed the set, which featured items from the Lynn Riggs collection at the Claremore Museum of History, as well as Bryan Johnson's recreation of Riggs' toy theater, which he used to stage his works.
"More Sky: The Story of Lynn Riggs" had only two live performances scheduled, but a film version of the play will be posted to the Oklahomans for Equality YouTube channel at a later date.
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
