'More Sky' play gives Oklahoma writer new life

Most photographs of Riggs show him with an extremely serious, even foreboding, expression — which is quite at odds the genial, even jovial persona with which Riggs (portrayed by writer and actor Russ Tallchief) greets his putative guests.

The Claremore native touts his friendships with such celebrities as Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and employs a wicked kind of wit when talking to those he has little time for, whether it be a horrendous stepmother, or producers that dare to "doctor" his plays in an attempt to make them more commercial.

Hinton's script follows a mostly chronological line, while providing opportunities for Riggs to expound upon his ideas about art and theater, life and love, and his struggles to understand himself — as a writer, a gay man, a Cherokee, an Oklahoman who rarely returned to his native state, but whose work drew deeply from his memories of, and his need for, some kind of home.

It is always a challenge to craft a drama out of an individual's biography — life rarely ties itself up as neatly as a work of fiction — but Hinton does a good job of spacing out the events of Riggs' life to give the play some theatrical structure.

Yet, in order to get in all the facts and philosophizing, the play does tend to drag in the second act, as the stories get shorter and the speeches get longer.