Moments to treasure: Most memorable arts events of 2021

The past 12 months have been a time of reckoning for the city of Tulsa.
Amidst the social and political turmoil that continues to roil the nation, and the ever-present threat posed by the coronavirus and its potential permutations, the year 2021 was a time for Tulsa to take a frank, unflinching look at its past, its present and its future.
The 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and this city's response to all that horrific event signifies, became a focal point for collective self-examination, to confront the sins of the past, to find ways to live in the present that create a hope for a better future for all.
It should come as no surprise that some of the most memorable moments in the visual and performing arts in 2021 dealt with these issues, in ways that were challenging and disturbing, joyful and uplifting.
Here, in chronological order, are 10 of the most memorable moments in the arts in Tulsa for 2021.
"From the Limitations of Now" and "Views of Greenwood"
Philbrook Museum of Art
March 14-Sept. 2
Two landmark exhibits, created by Philbrook Museum of Art, that explored issues of race and reconciliation, division and unity, history and hope, "From the Limitations of Now" and "Views of Greenwood" were sobering, captivating shows. "From the Limitations of Now" was an explosion of creativity, as local, regional and national artists created works, many for this exhibit, that attempted to find hope for the future out of the wreckage and resilience of the past, while "Views of Greenwood" showcased the work of three Oklahoma photographers — Gaylord Herron, Don Thompson and Eyakem Gulilat — who over the course of nearly 50 years have chronicled the day-to-day life in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood.
"Greenwood Overcomes"
Tulsa Opera
May 1-2
Tulsa Opera commissioned 23 Black composers to create original art shows and arias to be performed by an octet of opera luminaries, including Denyse Graves and Oklahoma's own Leona Mitchell. It was the first time Tulsa Opera has specifically commissioned new work, and it was the first concert in the city’s history to be devoted entirely to the art and music by living Black composers. And with a title like "Greenwood Overcomes," one might expect this to be a concert of anthemic tunes, telling the story of how the neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street” managed to rise from the ashes left by the senseless violence of the 1921 Race Massacre.
In fact, the concert was a more muted affair: an evening of songs that dealt directly with two of the most fundamental things in human life — faith and love — and how those two elements come together to produce one of the most precious things one can possess: hope.
Greenwood Arts Project
May 26 through July
Funded in part by a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, this public art initiative of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre Centennial Commission brought together more than 30 local artists, working individually or in collectives and in media ranging from painting to pottery, onsite installations to spoken-word pieces, multimedia to music, dance to film, to raise awareness of the destruction and loss of life associated with the massacre, but also to celebrate the resilience, healing and recovery of the community, in ways that resonate in today’s world. As Jerica Wortham, the project's director, said, “These art works represent... the voices of members of our community speaking to these concerns directly, in ways that will resonate with everyone who has an intense interest not only in our history, but also in our future.”
"All Rise," Symphony No. 1, by Wynton Marsalis
June 6, Tulsa Symphony and chorus with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Wynton Marsalis may not have written his first symphony in response to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but its performance by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at Tulsa's BOK Center of this epic work was perhaps the most appropriate way officially to conclude the city of Tulsa’s commemoration of this tragedy.
One reason this concert was so appropriate is that Marsalis’ work tells, through music and gospel-influenced lyrics, a universal story of grace and innocence, a horrific fall from that state, and the realization that to rise again, you’re going to need help. Another was that this performance created a community on stage. The components — the symphony orchestra, the jazz ensemble, the massed choir — were distinct and individual throughout much of the piece, with interactions often taking a form similar to the “call and response” of the blues, which Marsalis used as a structural basis for “All Rise.” But when these groups do come together, the effect is overwhelming.
"Greenwood Rising"
Opened Aug. 4.
The full history of Tulsa’s storied Greenwood District is on display at the interactive history center, Greenwood Rising. While the story of the 1921 Race Massacre is a naturally prominent part of that story, the $30 million, 11,000-square-foot facility focuses on the industry, ambition and resilience of a neighborhood that became known as America’s Black Wall Street — something perhaps best experienced by a visit to the center's "Barber Shop" installation, where visitors sit in vintage barber’s chairs while three-dimensional hologram barbers talk about life in Greenwood and its history.
First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City
Opened Sept. 18
Strictly speaking, this is not a "Tulsa arts" event, but this 175,000-square-foot facility that offers a multi-media, immersive glimpse into the unique cultures, diversity, history, contributions and resilience of the First American Nations in Oklahoma today, is a project of which the entire state should be proud. As senior curator Heather Ahtone said, "For me, this museum represents a love letter to our communities, to our ancestors, and while we want to educate people, we also want it to be a place that people want to come back to, to explore it even more. We aren’t trying to answer every question about Native life and culture and history. We’re just trying to help us all ask smarter questions.”
"Dreamgirls"
Oct. 8-17, Theatre Tulsa
Theatre Tulsa has not in recent years lacked for ambition, but its production of “Dreamgirls,” the Faustian tale of a trio of young women dreaming of show-biz success who fall under the control of a smooth-talking huckster, was a show in which the ambition was not a matter of scale, but of quality. The musical requires an almost entirely Black cast, and director Kelli McLoud-Schingen assembled an exceptional array of extremely talented performers, led by Majeste Pearson, Kubbi and De’Von Douglass, who more than lived up to their characters' collective name, The Dreams.
"An Enemy of the People"
Oct. 8-16, American Theatre Company
Tulsa playwright David Blakely took Henrik Ibsen's 19th century drama about a Norwegian doctor trying to warn his town of a deadly health hazard, and transposed it to 21st century Cushing, "The Pipeline Crossroads of the World," and making the threat to the town the oil extraction process known as fracking. In doing so, Blakely — and an excellent cast directed by Kathryn Hartney — deals with some of the most important issues facing our state and our country, including fascism, misinformation, censorship, economic turmoil and class warfare in a way that is thoroughly entertaining and often scathingly funny, as it tries its best to infuriate all sides of an issue.
"Come From Away"
Oct. 12-17, Celebrity Attractions
“Come from away” is an expression used by citizens of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (to use the official name) to refer to visitors. And on Sept. 11, 2001, a whole bunch of off-landers paid a very sudden and most unexpected visit to the small town of Gander. "Come From Away" is the musical based on those events, and Celebrity Attractions' presentation of it in Tulsa was one of the highlights of the year because, in the course of some 100 minutes of song and story, it helped to restore one's faith in the basic goodness of people — something that has become increasingly rare over the past couple of years.
"Breakin' Bricks"
Oct. 28-31, Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet's contribution to commemorating the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Jennifer Archibald's "Breakin' Bricks" mixed together dance and music with evocative video projections and excerpts from interviews with Tulsans talking about the city's extremely checkered history of race relations. The diverse elements that went into the making of "Breakin' Bricks" were, in and of themselves, powerful, challenging, sobering and necessary. And when all these disparate things come together into an overwhelming whole, the effect the ballet created on the viewer was undeniable. It is a work that left the audience with an unspoken but inescapable question: Now that you've seen how racism both subtle and gross has permeated our past and present, what will you do to remove it from our collective future?