Moments to treasure: Most memorable arts events of 2021

The past 12 months have been a time of reckoning for the city of Tulsa.

Amidst the social and political turmoil that continues to roil the nation, and the ever-present threat posed by the coronavirus and its potential permutations, the year 2021 was a time for Tulsa to take a frank, unflinching look at its past, its present and its future.

The 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and this city's response to all that horrific event signifies, became a focal point for collective self-examination, to confront the sins of the past, to find ways to live in the present that create a hope for a better future for all.

It should come as no surprise that some of the most memorable moments in the visual and performing arts in 2021 dealt with these issues, in ways that were challenging and disturbing, joyful and uplifting.

Here, in chronological order, are 10 of the most memorable moments in the arts in Tulsa for 2021.

"From the Limitations of Now" and "Views of Greenwood"

Philbrook Museum of Art

March 14-Sept. 2