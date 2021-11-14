'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' in BA, Stillwater

‘A Life on Fire’

Tulsa author Connie Cronley will discuss and sign copies of her book “A Life on Fire” at two events this week.

She will appear at a special event 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Oklahoma’s Statehood Day — at Founders Hall at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, 4502 E. 41st St.; and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts, 3541 S. Harvard Ave.

Cronley’s book is the first biography of Kate Barnard, the first woman elected to state office in Oklahoma history when she was chosen as the commissioner of charities and corrections in 1907 — years before women in the United States had earned the right to vote.

Barnard was a champion of the disenfranchised of society and was a strong advocate for compulsory education, laws against child labor, improved mental health treatment and prison reform.

But it was her efforts at uncovering graft and corruption surrounding the treatment of Indigenous peoples, such as the corrupt authorities and legal guardians stealing oil, gas and timber rights from Native Americans’ federal allotments, that led to her political downfall.