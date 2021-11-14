'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' in BA, Stillwater

A special holiday edition of the popular jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet” will come to Oklahoma for performances this weekend at the Broken Arrow PAC and the McKnight Center on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.
This new production is inspired by the time when four of the top artists for the Memphis-based label Sun Records — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — happened to gather for an impromptu jam session in December 1956. This show is geared to the holiday season, with Christmas songs as well as the hits the quartet made famous all part of the evening.
Owasso native and OSU grad Bill Scott Sheets stars as Johnny Cash.
“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. Tickets are $35-$75, available by calling 918-259-5778, or online at brokenarrowpac.com.
The show then travels to Stillwater for two performances, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, 705 W. University Ave. Tickets are $25-$120. 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.
The tour will have one more stop in Oklahoma, playing the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Road, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $10-$45. 918-336-2787, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.
‘A Life on Fire’
Tulsa author Connie Cronley will discuss and sign copies of her book “A Life on Fire” at two events this week.
She will appear at a special event 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Oklahoma’s Statehood Day — at Founders Hall at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, 4502 E. 41st St.; and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts, 3541 S. Harvard Ave.
Cronley’s book is the first biography of Kate Barnard, the first woman elected to state office in Oklahoma history when she was chosen as the commissioner of charities and corrections in 1907 — years before women in the United States had earned the right to vote.
Barnard was a champion of the disenfranchised of society and was a strong advocate for compulsory education, laws against child labor, improved mental health treatment and prison reform.
But it was her efforts at uncovering graft and corruption surrounding the treatment of Indigenous peoples, such as the corrupt authorities and legal guardians stealing oil, gas and timber rights from Native Americans’ federal allotments, that led to her political downfall.
Cronley is the author of three books of essays, as well as co-author of Edward Perkins’ autobiography, “Mr. Ambassador: Warrior for Peace.”
McGill-Chien recital
For those who might have missed the livestream of the recital by clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien, presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, the performance is available on demand through Nov. 23.
The concert, from the Chamber Society of Detroit, features music that spans the centuries, from an arrangement of Telemann’s “Fantasies for Solo Violin” to the Clarinet Sonata in F Minor by Brahms, to works by contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and James Lee III.
Cost for the concert is $10, although Chamber Music Tulsa can provide a code for a 50 percent discount. To purchase and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.
Featured video: