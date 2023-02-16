The road to potential opera stardom will pass through Tulsa, as the Midwest Regional finals of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition take place beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Cascia Hall PAC, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

This competition, originally called the Metropolitan Opera Auditions, began in 1954 to discover promising young opera singers and assist in the development of their careers.

Among the competition's regional and national winners are some of the opera world's most notable performers, including Oklahoman Sarah Coburn and former Tulsa Opera Young Artist Jana McIntyre, as well Renée Fleming, Susan Graham, Stephanie Blythe, Eric Owens, Lawrence Brownlee, Lisette Oropesa, Jamie Barton, Michael Fabiano, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Ryan Speedo Green and Nadine Sierra.

The Midwest Regional Competition, which Tulsa has hosted for close to 60 years, features winners from preliminary competitions held in Tulsa, St. Louis, Kansas City and Arkansas.

This year's competitors are sopranos Yihan Duan, Adia Evans, Maggie Kinabrew, Gayeon Lee, Tessa McQueen, Bree Nichols, Olivia Prendergast, Abigail Raiford and Sarah Rees; mezzo-sopranos Ruby Dibble, Marie Engle, Stephanie Shelden and Xiao Xiao; baritone Michael Pandolfo and bass-baritone Christopher Humbert Jr.

Evans, McQueen, Raiford, Engle and Pandolfo were winners at the Tulsa Regional competition in January.

Tulsa Opera chorusmaster and principal accompanist Lyndon Meyer will be the pianist for the event.

The judging panel includes Gayletha Nichols, former executive director of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition and now program director of the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers; Cory Lippiello, director of artistic programs at Lyric Opera of Chicago; and Michael Egel, general and artistic director of Des Moines Metro Opera.