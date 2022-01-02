'Mean Girls' actress Nadina Hassan talks about playing Regina as a woman of color

Nadina Hassan doesn’t recall needing to wend her way carefully through the sort of psychological and emotional minefields that confront the characters in the musical “Mean Girls.”
Based on the 2004 movie written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, “Mean Girls” centers on a trio of teenage girls who set themselves up as the arbitrators of who’s “in” and who’s “out” — those worthy of acceptance, and those doomed to the ignominy of insults chronicled in “The Burn Book.”
“We really didn’t have anything like that at my high school,” said Hassan, who grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “But then, I really got involved in theater during middle school, and was doing several shows a year, either in school productions or with the community theater groups in town.”
That commitment to a life in the theater has paid off, as Hassan is one of the leads in the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” which Celebrity Attractions will present at the Tulsa PAC Jan. 4-9.
Hassan portrays Regina George, the alpha female amongst “The Plastics,” as the trio of “mean girls” is called. However, Regina’s position as the school’s “queen bee” is challenged when a newcomer to school unknowingly disrupts the social fabric that Regina and her minions have carefully woven.
Fey adapted her screenplay for the stage, while her husband, Jeff Richmond, composed the musical’s score. Nell Benjamin, who won a Tony for her work on “Legally Blonde,” wrote the lyrics.
“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in August 2018 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, tying for the most nominations that year with “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.”
It also tied an unfortunate record as being the most nominated show not to win a single award (“The Scottsboro Boys” would also go 0-12 in 2011). The Broadway production closed in March 2020, in the wake of the first COVID-19 lockdown.
Hassan, who graduated from Baldwin Wallace College with a degree in musical theater in 2020, said “Mean Girls” was one of several shows for which she auditioned remotely.
“I was doing these audition tapes in my bedroom at home and sending them out,” she said. “I was quite surprised when I got a call asking me to come to New York City and meet with the creative team.
“It was kind of a surreal experience, to be in New York City during a pandemic and meeting with people that I’ve idolized for years,” Hassan said. “But just a few days later, I got the call that I had the role, and I started rehearsals a few days after that. It was a very fast process.”
“Mean Girls” had suspended its tour because of the pandemic, and the actress playing Regina was one of the few cast members who did not return when the tour started up again.
In the film, as well as in previous stage productions, Regina is usually played by a blonde. Hassan, who is of Colombian and Egyptian heritage, knows that she does not fit the image some people might have of the character.
“I am so lucky to be able to play Regina, because it’s a tremendous role but also because it’s a way to show young women of color that standards of beauty are not set in stone,” Hassan said. “When I was younger, I was a huge fan of people like Liza Minelli and Barbra Streisand, but there were not a lot of people in musical theater that allowed me to see myself on stage.
“Playing Regina is my way of showing young women of color that they can play these parts, and be in these kinds of shows,” she said.
After all, Hassan said, someone like Regina George is not that different from anyone else — no matter what she might want others to think.
“I see her as a very multifaceted character,” Hassan said. “She looks at people in a different way, and she tends to project her own insecurities on them, which is why she behaves the way she does.
“She is very intelligent and calculating, which is how she is able to manipulate people,” she said. “But in the end, she comes to the realization that she’s really just like everyone else — that we all have our own insecurities and issues, and that we all need to accept everyone for how they are.”
