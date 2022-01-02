'Mean Girls' actress Nadina Hassan talks about playing Regina as a woman of color

“Mean Girls” had suspended its tour because of the pandemic, and the actress playing Regina was one of the few cast members who did not return when the tour started up again.

In the film, as well as in previous stage productions, Regina is usually played by a blonde. Hassan, who is of Colombian and Egyptian heritage, knows that she does not fit the image some people might have of the character.

“I am so lucky to be able to play Regina, because it’s a tremendous role but also because it’s a way to show young women of color that standards of beauty are not set in stone,” Hassan said. “When I was younger, I was a huge fan of people like Liza Minelli and Barbra Streisand, but there were not a lot of people in musical theater that allowed me to see myself on stage.

“Playing Regina is my way of showing young women of color that they can play these parts, and be in these kinds of shows,” she said.

After all, Hassan said, someone like Regina George is not that different from anyone else — no matter what she might want others to think.