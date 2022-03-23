McKnight Center, NY Philharmonic announce three-year partnership

One of the countries most storied orchestras, the New York Philharmonic, will become a regular presence in Oklahoma, thanks to a new residency partnership between the orchestra and the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.

Officials with the center and the orchestra on Wednesday announced the three-year partnership, which will begin with the 2022-2023 academic year.

The orchestra will each of the partnership conduct a residency at OSU, which will include a gala event, public performances, a youth education concert and a series of masterclasses where students can interact with some of the world's greatest musicians.

In addition, students from the OSU music program will travel to to New York City each year for immersive learning opportunities with the Philharmonic.

The New York Philharmonic has been a regular visitor to the McKnight Center since the facility opened to the public in October 2019. The orchestra was featured during the center's gala opening weekend, performing three concerts which featured Oklahoma native Kelli O'Hara.

The orchestra recently performed at the McKnight Center as part of its Midwestern tour.

“The musicians of the Philharmonic and I are very much looking forward to returning to Oklahoma," said Jaap van Zweden, music director of the New York Philharmonic. "When we inaugurated the beautiful new concert hall in 2019, we were touched by the warm welcome we received and by the enthusiasm of the audience. It will be a joy to return.”

The orchestra will return to the OSU campus Sept. 23-25 for a weekend of performances will feature acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham and pianist Conrad Tao, and a performance of the Symphony No. 9 by Beethoven that will feature a chorus of OSU students. The orchestra will return during the Center’s 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with a distinguished institution like the New York Philharmonic through this three-year residency," said Ross McKnight, the McKnight Center's namesake and board chair. McKnight also serves as a board member at the New York Philharmonic.

"We envisioned the Center as a transformational space for our university, community and region to experience world-class art," McKnight said. Over the next three years, the residency will help to establish a cultural legacy in Stillwater that will draw audiences and develop the next generation of musicians.”

For more on the center, go to mcknightcenter.org.

