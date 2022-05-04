Mayfest boosts local artists with new gallery

The Tulsa Invitational Gallery at Mayfest debuted in the late 1980s, as a way to showcase some of the city’s most accomplished artists.

The show quickly became one of the most anticipated arts events of the year, and its opening served as the official start of Mayfest, the city’s annual springtime celebration of the arts.

Over time, however, the Invitational Gallery lost some of its original luster.

“We knew that the Invitational Gallery was getting a little stale,” said Heather Pingry, Senior Director of Events & Guest Services for ahha Tulsa, which in 2020 merged with Mayfest. “We had plans to revise the whole concept, but this was also the time when we were about to move the festival from downtown to the Tulsa Arts District.

“So most of our efforts in 2020 were focused on moving the festival,” she said. “And we really did not have a good venue at the time to house the Invitational Gallery, so we had to put it on hold for a couple of years as we got everything settled.”

This year, Mayfest is ensconced comfortably enough in the Tulsa Arts District to set about creating a new version of the old Invitational Gallery.

Now called THE GALLERY @ Mayfest, the exhibit is currently on display on the ground floor of ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St.

Unlike the Invitational Gallery, which was on display only during the run of the festival, the new exhibit opened April 1 as part of the First Friday Art Crawl, and will remain on display through May 22.

“We wanted to give people as many opportunities to see this show as possible,” Pingry said.

Mayfest will take place Friday through Sunday, May 6-8, in the Tulsa Arts District, in an area bounded by Boston and Elgin avenues, and Archer and Cameron streets. The festival will feature local, regional and national artists showing and selling all manner of objets d’arte, from paintings and sculpture to woodworking and fabric art.

“I would say about 80 percent of the artists in this year’s show have never exhibited at Mayfest before,” Pingry said. “We really wanted to do something new and different, and I think we succeeded.

“We also have our Mayfest Youth Art show on display here as well, so the space is packed pretty tightly with art,” she said. “It’s really kind of exciting to see.”

During the run of Mayfest, admission to THE GALLERY @ Mayfest and the Mayfest Youth Art Gallery will be free, and admission to the rest of ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, which includes the immersive exhibit “The Experience,” will be $5 (compared to the regular admission prices of $16.95).

THE GALLERY @ Mayfest and the Mayfest Youth Art Gallery represent just a portion of the visual arts that will be part of this year’s Mayfest.

Art on the street

About 80 local, regional and national artists will take part in the traditional Juried Art Show, an outdoor show and sale that will line two blocks of Cincinnati Avenue/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as well as one block of Reconciliation Way, just east of the Guthrie Green.

“That was maybe the biggest logistical challenge for this year, finding a way to close down MLK Boulevard,” Pingry said. “Last year, we had Tulsa Police officers there to direct traffic, and while nothing bad happened, when people come to a street festival like this, they usually aren’t paying attention to any traffic. So working with the city to close down MLK means we’re going to have a much safer festival this year.”

A separate area for Tulsa-area artists will be set up in the parking of the Vast.Bank building at the corner of Elgin Avenue and Reconciliation Way.

This area was established to provide local artists who had been a part of the now-defunct Blue Dome Arts Festival, which usually ran concurrently with Mayfest.

“Normally, we would get about 60 to 70 applications for the Local Arts area,” Pingry said. “But this year, we received more than 100. So we had a real wealth of things to choose from, and we will have about 70 artists in the Local Arts area.”

Mayfest attendees can also get into the creative process themselves by visiting THE STUDIO @ Mayfest, where people can take part in creative exploration and discovery. People are encouraged to select from the materials provided to create their own work of art.

For those a bit overwhelmed at the thought of what to make, they can select from a number of “Creative Challenges” to spark their imaginations and give them a starting point for whatever they wish to make. Mayfest staff members and volunteers will be available to provide assistance. THE STUDIO @ Mayfest will be set up in front of the Griffin Communications building at the corner of Boston Avenue and Cameron Street.

The opening night of Mayfest will coincide with the Tulsa Arts District’s regular First Friday Art Crawl, with neighborhood venues being open extended hours and often opening new exhibits.

Festival fare

As strolling around looking at art can work up an appetite, Mayfest will also feature a plethora of food options, from traditional fair food concessions to local food trucks that will be set up around the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

“We have a lot of vendors taking part in Mayfest for the first time,” Pingry said. “But there will also be vendors that Mayfest visitors have come to love. Personally, I’m happy to see that Jubilee, which sells these pineapple smoothies in hollowed-out pineapple, will be at Mayfest this year.” (See sidebar for a complete list for food vendors.)

The festival will also serve as the platform for local craft beer company Marshall Brewing to launch its latest concoction, Slow Train IPA, with a tasting booth set up at 5 p.m. Friday at Jack & Ann Graves Garden for the Arts, located on the north side of ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center.

The new beer, along with the company’s Grand Lake Light Ale and This Land Lager, will be available throughout Mayfest where beer and wine are sold and at the Marshall Biergarten located at Guthrie Green.

“We’re thrilled to work with Marshall Brewing for the launch of this new IPA and to host the Marshall Beer Garden at this year’s Mayfest,” Pingry said. “Being able to offer a fun environment in which guests can learn about the art of brewing is a win-win.”

All concession sales will be by cash or credit card. ATMs will be available on site.

Park your car

Parking is available at on-street locations as well as lots and garages surrounding the festival site. Fees will vary as the lots are operated by different companies. Specific lots guests can use include:

The SPPlus parking garage across from the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, near First Street and Boston Avenue. Weekend parking is $2 after 5 p.m.

Two lots operated by American Parking, 120 N. Boulder Ave., across from the Tulsa Theater, and across from the Hunt Club at Cameron and Main Streets. Fees range from $5-$10 and are due on entry.

For more information about other parking options in the area: thetulsaartsdistrict.org/parking-in-the-district

