In 100 days, Mayfest will return for its 50th anniversary in the Tulsa Arts District.

The University of Tulsa, which announced its purchase of the Hardesty Arts Center from ahha Tulsa on Thursday, added that it has also taken "full and complete control" of the annual summer arts festival, which is scheduled to take place May 12-14.

Ahha Tulsa took over Mayfest in 2020, and when the organization suddenly shuttered in November, the fate of one of the city's most popular public arts and entertainment events was left in limbo.

"When the opportunity to purchase the property came up, Mayfest was an integral part of the negotiations," said Sean Latham, TU English professor and director of the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, which will oversee Mayfest. "And there wasn't a question of not doing everything to keep this tradition alive.

"Mayfest is something about which many Tulsans have a strong emotional connection," he said. "And besides, it would just be tragic to have it end in its 49th year."

Latham said officials with TU and the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities will be meeting with Mayfest board members to begin the work of planning for the three-day outdoor arts festival.

"And it's very likely that we'll be bringing in outside groups to help," Latham said. The Tulsa-based events producer RumbleDrum has been mentioned as a participant in realizing the 2023 Mayfest.

Latham said the festival will remain in the Tulsa Arts District, with the Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St., serving as the festival's hub.

"We plan to have all the elements that people expect from Mayfest — great art, great food, a family atmosphere," he said. "We'll just hope that the weather doesn't get too bad."

The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities is already in the process of work for its inaugural Switchyard Festival, which will take place May 30-June 4 in downtown Tulsa.

The Switchyard Festival, which has been described as a "Tulsa version of South by Southwest," will incorporate the center's "World of Bob Dylan" symposium.

Latham said Switchyard and Mayfest "are two very different events. Mayfest is very family-oriented, while Switchyard is more academic and scholarly."

The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities is in the process of moving its offices from the TU campus to the downtown building and plans to install the exhibit "All-Black Towns of Oklahoma," which had been on display at the Zarrow Center for Art and Education downtown.

A symposium centered around the exhibit, scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Zarrow Center, will now be held at the Hardesty Arts Center building.

In announcing the building's purchase, TU President Brad Carson said the transaction will put ahha Tulsa on "a firm financial footing" and that the organization will again have office space in the Hardesty building "from which they can rebuild their organization."

Jason Cleary, vice president for communication and advocacy for the ahha Tulsa Board of Directors, said the organization is "excited that the University of Tulsa is going to be taking on the (Hardesty) building and is going to keep the focus on the arts in Tulsa."

Cleary declined to discuss the financial details of the sale.

"The board went into this process with three goals: to find a solution for the building; to pay back all our debts; and to find a way to keep our three main programs going forward," Cleary said.

In addition to Mayfest, ahha Tulsa oversaw two important arts education efforts: Artists in the Schools, which provided hands-on art instruction in a variety of disciplines from local artists; and Any Given Child, the national arts initiative created by the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., designed to give each public school student in grades K-8 a unique arts experience through partnerships with local performing and visual arts organizations.

"The deal with TU will allow us to meet all three goals," Cleary said. "Our focus now is on paying back our debts; then we'll begin working on going forward with our other programs."

Photos: The sights, sounds and art from Mayfest 2022 in downtown Tulsa Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Mayfest Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now