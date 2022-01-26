May the score be with you: Tulsa Symphony to perform 'Star Wars' in concert

My first experience with the music of “Star Wars” took place a long time ago in a place far, far away from any movie theater.
It was early summer in 1977, and I was driving to my after-school job, having only recently been approved by the state of Oklahoma to drive unaccompanied.
The AM radio in the car — a 1966 dark purple Ford Fairlane that was about as easy to handle as a Sherman tank — was tuned to one of the two major pop stations in the city.
The song that had been playing finished, and after a slight pause, without any introduction, out of the car radio’s tinny little speaker came a blast of noise unlike anything I had heard before, so unexpected and startling. It was just THERE, a chord without beginning, a sound that explodes out of nowhere. Yet it is also recognizable — something created using acoustic instruments that people have used to make music for centuries.
That was the first time I had heard the composition known simply as “Main Title,” John Williams’ overture to what would become one of the most enduring sagas in the history of film. And the explosion of sound that accompanies the words “Star Wars” on the screen never fails to thrill.
The Tulsa Symphony will re-create that thrill — along with all the moments of movie music magic that make up Williams’ score — on Saturday, when it presents “Star Wars — A New Hope in Concert,” performing the John Williams score live as the film is projected above the orchestra.
The orchestra had originally planned to present this movie-with-music event on March 14, 2020. However, the day before the concert, symphony officials announced that, with the COVID-19 pandemic just beginning to sweep the country, that it would postpone the performance to a later date. And then, to an even later date.
But the prospect of scrapping the project was, in the opinion of the orchestra’s executive director Keith C. Elder, never an option.
“There’s a very simple reason for that,” Elder said. “The community wanted this concert to happen.”
Tickets to the originally scheduled concert had sold out weeks in advance, “so there were a lot of disappointed people when we had to cancel,” Elder said. “Music is very important to a community, and being able to perform ‘Star Wars’ is a way for us to bring music to some of our fellow Tulsans who might not ordinarily choose to come to a symphony concert.”
At the time of this writing, the concert is a virtual sell-out, with only random single seats in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall for sale.
“This is going to be the largest audience at a single show in the PAC since the start of the pandemic,” Elder said. “And we are doing everything to be safe and responsible to our musicians, our staff and our audience. We’re one of the few organizations that require either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to be admitted, and we require everyone to wear masks.
“Add to that the fact that the PAC has a special air handling system, and a Tulsa Symphony concert is one of the safer places to be in this city,” he said.
Music of the Spheres
Juxtaposing the unworldly visuals of a science fiction film with the very earthbound sounds of a symphony orchestra was not a new idea with “Star Wars.” Stanley Kubrick pioneered the idea in his 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which used existing compositions from such composers as Johann Strauss II, Aram Khachaturian, György Ligeti and Richard Strauss.
That kind of effect was what director George Lucas wanted to achieve when he first approached Williams about “Star Wars.” As Williams writes in the album’s liner notes, “George felt that since the picture was so original and so highly different in all of its physical orientations — creatures unknown, places unseen, noises unheard of — that the music should be on a fairly familiar emotional level … he wanted a dichotomy to his visuals, an almost 19th century romantic symphonic score against these yet unseen sights.”
It was Williams’ suggestion that an original score would be better than Lucas’ idea of following Kubrick’s method of using existing compositions. It would allow for the development and employment of distinctive thematic elements that would give the score, and the film, a stronger sense of unity.
The original double-album package for the “Star Wars” soundtrack included an insert with Williams’ comments on the music, describing the major themes that are the building blocks of the score: the “fairytale princess” melody that is Princess Leia’s theme; the English horn-ladened theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi; the bassoons, muted trombones and other low-pitched instruments that give the Darth Vader theme its menace; the sound of aliens trying their hand at Benny Goodman-style swing music that is “Cantina Band.”
The score also was the first time Williams used an established orchestra to record the soundtrack — in this case, the London Symphony Orchestra, with whom Williams would work to record the music for the next five “Star Wars” films.
Williams’ score for “Star Wars” — which is what this film will always be called in my mind, none of that “Episode IV: A New Hope” business — would win the Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award and the BAFTA Award for best score.
The Force is strong with this one
Elder had the opportunity to get to know Williams when Elder worked with the Boston Pops, of which Williams was principal conductor from 1980 to 1993.
“I was playing trumpet when the movie first came out, and I remember spending hours trying to learn the trumpet parts,” Elder said. “So this music has always been very impactful for me. But having the chance to work closely with John Williams — this was around the time he was working on his score for the first ‘Harry Potter’ film — I realized that for every piece of music he wrote, for whatever project, he had a deep personal connection. He has such a huge heart, and that’s something you can hear in the music he’s written.
“In my mind, he’s up there with Beethoven and Mozart,” he said. “He’s a true genius, whose music connects with everyone.”
Just as Elder recalled being inspired to learn the trumpet parts of the score after seeing “Star Wars” for the first time, several current Tulsa Symphony musicians shared their memories of their close encounters with John Williams’ score.
Timothy McFadden, principal trumpet: “I was 13 when ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ came out. The opening fanfare definitely got me interested in playing in an orchestra.”
Chad Johnson, associate principal bassist: “I was 10 when ‘Star Wars’ first came out, so I’d say I was the perfect age to be awestruck by the movie. I hadn’t seen anything like it before, of course, but I hadn’t heard anything like it before, either. The music was as exciting to me as anything that was happening on the screen. And as a kid, I listened to the music far more times than I saw the movie. I saw it maybe five times in the theater. But I COULD listen to the LP of the soundtrack as many times as I wanted. The music therefore became how I would re-experience the movie. To this day, you can drop the needle anywhere in that recording and I can tell you what’s happening on the screen — that’s how perfectly the music fits the movie. I can’t say it was only ‘Star Wars’ that inspired me to be a symphonic musician, but it’s my earliest memory of being completely blown away by music. I immediately wanted more of it and started music lessons soon after. Now that I’ve studied music performance, history and composition, I understand why the music is so impressive, but that hasn’t diminished the sense of awe I still feel whenever I hear it.”
Dana Higbee, piccolo: “I first saw ‘Star Wars’ when I was 22 years old, in a wonderful theater in downtown Seattle. The music was a revelation. I’d heard about it from my sister Wendy, also a classical musician, so I had high expectations. The opening chord, which includes a blasted high B-flat in piccolo and trumpet, was almost shocking, and certainly set the stage for the rest of the movie. Being a bit of a romantic, I think the two leitmotifs, or themes, that I found most moving were ‘Leia’s Theme,’ and ‘Luke’s Theme,’ which is played when he returns to find his aunt and uncle murdered, and his home destroyed. It’s a lonely theme, but played with a yearning intensity. That scene in the movie can still bring me to tears.”
Rob Katz, bass: “I saw the first ‘Star Wars’ shortly after the movie opened in theaters in late spring of 1977. It was an overwhelming experience on virtually every level. The theater was packed and lines extended down the street from the mid-town Manhattan theater I was attending. The opening blast from the brass practically blew me back in my seat and from there I was riveted, up to the film’s conclusion, which left us wanting, and suspecting there would be, more. Of course the music was incredible — sweeping themes of romance and adventure; ominous and menacing music for the darker side of ‘the force’ and the evil, murderous Darth Vader; thrilling music for the battle scenes; and humorous jazz from a band of aliens in a raucous Tatooine cantina. It remains probably the most memorable cinematic experience of my life and made John Williams a household name.”
Elder said that during his time with the Boston Pops, the music of “Star Wars” was a regular feature of Boston Pops concerts.
“We all heard stories of artists who dread having to play the same hit over and over,” Elder said. “But John wasn’t like that at all. He was always eager to play this music.”
Still, in all that time, Elder said, he had never seen the entire movie with the score performed live until two years ago, when the Tulsa Symphony did its dress rehearsal for the 2020 concert.
“I was really surprised at how overwhelming an experience this show is,” he said. “As I watched it, I could feel my heart just pounding away as the movie went on. And the print of the film has had some work done on it, so it looks as good as the music sounds.”
