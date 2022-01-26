May the score be with you: Tulsa Symphony to perform 'Star Wars' in concert

Chad Johnson, associate principal bassist: “I was 10 when ‘Star Wars’ first came out, so I’d say I was the perfect age to be awestruck by the movie. I hadn’t seen anything like it before, of course, but I hadn’t heard anything like it before, either. The music was as exciting to me as anything that was happening on the screen. And as a kid, I listened to the music far more times than I saw the movie. I saw it maybe five times in the theater. But I COULD listen to the LP of the soundtrack as many times as I wanted. The music therefore became how I would re-experience the movie. To this day, you can drop the needle anywhere in that recording and I can tell you what’s happening on the screen — that’s how perfectly the music fits the movie. I can’t say it was only ‘Star Wars’ that inspired me to be a symphonic musician, but it’s my earliest memory of being completely blown away by music. I immediately wanted more of it and started music lessons soon after. Now that I’ve studied music performance, history and composition, I understand why the music is so impressive, but that hasn’t diminished the sense of awe I still feel whenever I hear it.”