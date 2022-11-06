Maxwell Quartet makes debut with Chamber Music Tulsa, Theatre Tulsa opens 'Our Town'

One of Great Britain’s top chamber ensembles, the Maxwell String Quartet, will make its Tulsa debut this weekend in a trio of concerts presented by Chamber Music Tulsa.

The quartet took the top prize at the 2017 Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition in Norway and has earned high praise for both its performances of works from the standard repertoire, as well as its arrangements of traditional Scottish folk music, something the quartet will feature at each of the concerts it will present in Tulsa.

The quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave. Prior to the performance, which will feature the String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1, by Haydn; Joey Roukens’ “Visions at Sea;” and traditional Scottish tunes, will be a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception.

The Saturday Salon concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Westby Pavilion of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St., will feature Henry Purcell’s “Fantasias,” Benjamin Britten’s Quartet No. 2, as well as arrangement of Scottish folk music. The concert will be preceded by a wine reception and conversation with the artists.

The quartet’s final performance will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Williams Theater of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. An informal lecture on the music to be performed will precede the concert at 2:15 p.m.

The program will feature the second of Haydn’s Op. 77 quartets, this one in F Major, along with Roukens’ “Visions at Sea,” the Quartet No. 13 in G Major, Op. 106, by Dvorak, and Scottish traditional music.

Tickets for each concert are $40 for the Friday concert, $70 for the Saturday performance, and $25 for Sunday’s concert. To purchase and more information: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.

Theatre Tulsa opens ‘Our Town’

Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town” was revolutionary when it premiered in 1938, presenting a few days in the history of a small New England town on a bare stage, with only a person known simply as the Stage Manager to guide the audience along.

It would go on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and remain a perennial presence on the American stage. The late Edward Albee proclaimed it the finest American play ever written, adding that “It’s one of the toughest, saddest, most brutal plays that I’ve ever come across. And when it is funny, it’s gloriously funny. It’s that beautiful a play.”

Theatre Tulsa was the first community theater company to perform “Our Town” after its Broadway run, and in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary season, Theatre Tulsa will present a new production of Wilder’s play.

Directed by Robert Young, the production stars Karlena Riggs as the Stage Manager, with Kristen Simpson, Stephanie Choate-Oppenheimer and Ibrahim Buyckes as the Gibbs family, and Shadia Dahlal, Jeffery Jimenez and Amanda Nichols as the Webb family, residents of Wilder’s idyllic Grover’s Corners whose lives intertwine over the course of the play.

Filling out the population of Grover’s Corners are Nick Bradford, Kathleen Hope, Angela Mclaughlin, Timothy Hunter and Paulette Record in multiple roles.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12 and 18-19, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Final performance of ‘Carmen’

Tulsa Ballet’s world premiere production of Kenneth Tindall’s ballet “Carmen” will have its final performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Tindall’s version of this timeless tale of passion puts the focus on Don Jose, the soldier who falls under the spell of the temptress Carmen, and how his obsession ultimately destroys his life. Principal dancer Arman Zazyan and soloist Jaimi Cullen will dance the title roles at this performance.

Tickets are $25-$115. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Nobuntu opens Choregus season

The Zimbabwean quintet Nobuntu, which has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro jazz to gospel, will open the 2022-2023 season of Choregus Productions.

The group will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the University of Tulsa campus.

The word “nobuntu” refers to an African concept that values humbleness, love, unity and family from a woman’s perspective. The ensemble reflects that idea in its performances, which are performed mostly a cappella, with occasional, and minimal, percussion or other simple, traditional instruments.

Tickets are $30–$45. To purchase and more information: 918-688-6112, choregus.org.

Tulsa Symphony Chamber series

Two ensembles of musicians from the Tulsa Symphony will perform the second concert in the orchestra’s Josephine G. Winter Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

Members of the orchestra’s brass section will perform the Brass Sextet, Op. 30, by Oskar Böhme, while members of the string sections will present Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81. An additional piece will be performed, which the musicians wish to be a surprise to those who attend.

The concert will be preceded by a wine and hors d’oevres reception that begins at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $45. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

