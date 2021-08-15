'Matilda the Musical' continues at Tulsa PAC

It’s not often that a local theater company can say a show has been “years in the making,” but that is a fair description of Theatre Tulsa’s production of “Matilda the Musical.”

The cast was selected in November 2019, and rehearsals started in early 2020. Then came COVID-19, and “Matilda the Musical” — along with all the other shows Theatre Tulsa had planned to present during 2020 — was put into limbo.

But now that some of the more astringent precautions of the pandemic era have been eased, the company reassembled (and, in some instances, re-cast) its forces, and “Matilda the Musical” made it to the stage, proving itself as resilient in the face of adversity as its namesake heroine.

That would be Matilda Wormwood, a beyond-precocious 5-year-old whose love of books and wealth of knowledge make her an oddity to her mean-spirited, money-grubbing parents.

Matilda is shipped off to school, where her sense of justice is challenged by the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull, whose draconian way of meting out punishments for infractions large and small prompt Matilda to stand up for herself and her friends.