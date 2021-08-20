'Matilda' stands tall: Theatre Tulsa returns to Tulsa PAC

The last time Theatre Tulsa presented a show in the Tulsa PAC, it was on a Friday the 13th — in March 2020, the day before much of the city was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So perhaps there was a touch of poetic justice that the company’s return to its theatrical home took place on a Friday the 13th some 17 months later, when Theatre Tulsa opened its production of “Matilda the Musical.”
Based on a novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda the Musical” is about a beyond-precocious young girl, who manages to overcome all sorts of obstacles — from cruelly indifferent parents to bullying classmates to a headmistress who takes her teaching style from Torquemada — with a vivid imagination and an unwavering sense of what is right.
It’s also a large-scale show, with a cast of 40 actors of all ages, intricate production numbers, and even a bit of theatrical magic tossed in for good measure. In short, it is just the sort of show to show that live theater in Tulsa is back in a big way.
And Theatre Tulsa’s opening night performance bore that out. Director Sara Phoenix has done a fine job of corralling this rambunctious tale, focusing the pent-up performing energy of her players, who have been waiting in the wings to do this show for nearly two years, into a winning show.
For those who know Dahl only for his more candy-colored tales such as “James and the Giant Peach” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda the Musical” may come as a bit of a surprise. Dahl’s work always had to it a devilishly dark streak of humor, and the book by Dennis Kelly and the songs by Tim Minchin capture this aspect of his work well.
Even our heroine Matilda (Gigi Jenkins) is not immune from letting her mischievous side take over, such as when she’s provoked by her father (Travis Guillory), as sleazy a used-car salesman as ever put on a checkered sport coat, or when fairness demands she stand up to the fearsome figure of Miss Trunchbull (Sean Rooney), the headmistress at Matilda’s school.
Jenkins is very good in this very demanding role, whether extolling the virtues of being “Naughty” or spinning out a tall tale for her enraptured librarian friend (Kara Staiger). Jenkins is rarely off stage during the show, but her energy and voice did not seem to flag.
Guillory and Claire Schroepfer take bad parenting to comic heights as the self-absorbed Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, who are more interested in the quality of their coiffures and their ballroom dancing moves than they are about their daughter. Guillory tears into his showpiece, “Telly,” with gusto, while Schroepfer gets “Loud” with her dance partner Rudolpho (Drew Rosene).
On the quieter side of things, Tatum Nelson is suitably sweet as the tender teacher Miss Honey, struggling to deal with her “Pathetic” failings, while determinedly holding onto the very humble pleasures of “My House.”
Rooney, as the former hammer-throwing champion Miss Trunchbull, commands his scenes with an outlandish look and a manner that melds malice, insecurity, pathos and bile into something deliciously creepy.
One of the unfortunate problems with a show that features a large contingent of young performers is that their massed treble voices can easily blur into noise. It is to great credit of music director Catherine Conger and sound designer Grant Goodner that the young ensemble’s performances came through as clearly as they did — in fact, I understood more of what Theatre Tulsa’s young cast sang than I did of the Broadway touring company cast that performed here a few years ago.
Of those youngsters, Kaden Burrup shone as Bruce, who becomes the unfortunate target of Miss Trunchbull when a piece of chocolate cake goes missing.
“Matilda the Musical” continues with performances through Aug. 29 at the Tulsa PAC. For tickets and more information: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
