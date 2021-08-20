'Matilda' stands tall: Theatre Tulsa returns to Tulsa PAC

The last time Theatre Tulsa presented a show in the Tulsa PAC, it was on a Friday the 13th — in March 2020, the day before much of the city was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So perhaps there was a touch of poetic justice that the company’s return to its theatrical home took place on a Friday the 13th some 17 months later, when Theatre Tulsa opened its production of “Matilda the Musical.”

Based on a novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda the Musical” is about a beyond-precocious young girl, who manages to overcome all sorts of obstacles — from cruelly indifferent parents to bullying classmates to a headmistress who takes her teaching style from Torquemada — with a vivid imagination and an unwavering sense of what is right.

It’s also a large-scale show, with a cast of 40 actors of all ages, intricate production numbers, and even a bit of theatrical magic tossed in for good measure. In short, it is just the sort of show to show that live theater in Tulsa is back in a big way.

And Theatre Tulsa’s opening night performance bore that out. Director Sara Phoenix has done a fine job of corralling this rambunctious tale, focusing the pent-up performing energy of her players, who have been waiting in the wings to do this show for nearly two years, into a winning show.