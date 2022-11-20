Making history pop: Actress talks of Anne Boleyn role in 'Six'

During her life — and for centuries after her untimely demise — Anne Boleyn was called many things.

“Queen of England,” for one, as the second wife of the English King Henry VIII. “Social climber,” for another. “Power hungry.” “Temptress.” “Seductress.” Even “Six-fingered Witch.”

Zan Berube, who plays Anne Boleyn in the national touring production of the musical “Six,” has her own description of perhaps the most famous of Henry VIII’s six wives.

“She’s a fearless little chaos goblin,” Berube said, laughing. “She just has a fine time playing with all the other queens. She’s really spunky and upbeat and out for a good time.”

As Berube’s description indicates, those attending “Six,” which is being presented in Tulsa by Celebrity Attractions, should not expect the sort of corseted and bewigged, historically accurate, Tudor-riffic production of the “Masterpiece Theatre” kind.

Not that there’s anything at all wrong with “Masterpiece Theatre.” But the creators of “Six” were going for something more elemental and contemporary when they conceived the idea of fashioning a show around the lives and fates of the six noblewomen who had the misfortune of entering a state of matrimony with King Henry VIII.

The central conceit of “Six” is that the former consorts to the king — Catherine of Aragon, Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr — have formed a pop vocal band, and that the position of lead singer is up for grabs.

In order to determine who will get the job, the six women will recount their lives with the king, with the one who had the worst experience becoming the lead singer.

One might think it an easy task, since the fates that befell these women are summed up by the rhyme “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.” But as the women lay out all the injustices they have endured, they come to the realization that they are more than just servants to the king and that their value as individuals deserves celebration.

“I really didn’t know much about the history before I started working on this show,” Berube said. “We started the rehearsal process with each of us developing our own idea about the queen we would be playing, doing a lot of historical research, and then presenting our concepts in a fun way. It reminded me a little of something you might do in a history class at school, but it was also a way for us to sort of distill all the history down to its essence, and use that to build up our own concepts of the characters.”

The performers had some additional inspiration, in that the creators — Toby Marlow and Lucy Ross, who collaborated on the book, music and lyrics — envisioned each of the six queens as elaborations of a variety of female pop stars, from Beyoncé and Adele to Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

In fashioning their version of Anne Boleyn, Marlow and Ross took elements of such artists as Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne, as well as British singers Kate Nash and Lily Allen.

For Berube, who in 2020 graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater from the University of Michigan, the sort of pop-punk singing these artists do required some work to pull off.

“I’m trained in musical theater, and this really is a very specific — and very different — kind of singing,” Berube said. “It’s more of a straight tone, without any vibrato. Fortunately, we have an amazing musical director, and she’s worked to ingrain this pop style into us.”

Berube also studied the women the creators had in mind for Boleyn for more than just vocal stylings.

“I watched a lot of their music videos and concert films, just to get a sense of how they presented themselves on stage, how they would rock the mic, and all that,” she said, laughing. “It gives the character a greater sense of fun.”

And while the history behind “Six” is full of dark deeds and unsavory attitudes, Berube said the purpose of the musical is to offer audiences a more positive experience.

“I really get emotional in the last part of the show, because the message in the last few songs is so beautiful,” she said “Basically, it tells us that by lifting up others, we lift up ourselves, and we become part of a much bigger community. That’s the real message of this show — don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself, because you’re speaking up for so many other people who are dealing with similar problems.”