Making classics pop: Conductor enjoys music that transcends boundaries

When it comes to the ability to appreciate music, Alejandro Gomez Guillen believes that most people don’t give themselves enough credit.
Guillen often hears people offer the quasi-apology of not being a “trained musician,” which usually means that one is not well-versed in all the technical aspects of concert music so that they know, say, the difference between a concerto and a concertina.
“People don’t realize how trained their ears are,” Guillen said. “We can hear the nuances of human speech — the way how much emphasis someone gives to a word to alter its meaning, for example.
“The same thing is true when it comes to music,” he said. “You already have all you need to enjoy music. You just need to listen.”
Guillen will put these beliefs into action, when he conducts the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College in its upcoming concert, “Fantastical: Firebird Meets Harry Potter.”
Guillen is one of the two finalists in the orchestra’s search for a new music director. The other finalist, Scott Seaton, was to perform with the orchestra last month, but that concert has been postponed until later this spring.
This will be Guillen’s second appearance with the orchestra; he previously performed with the Signature Symphony in October 2019, when he both conducted and was the soloist for the Violin Concerto in C Major by Haydn. That program also featured Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 in D Major, and Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G Major.
“I enjoyed working with the orchestra a great deal, which is why I was excited to apply for the music director job,” he said. “I’m looking forward to this program, because it offers me a chance to work with a larger ensemble, and to present a wide range of music.”
The Signature Symphony had planned to feature its music director candidates in several concerts each during the 2020-2021 season, but those plans were scrapped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the orchestra has the candidates curate chamber music programs that were performed online during that season.
“It is an interesting challenge, in that it almost is like two concerts in one,” Guillen said. “I like the fact that it features all modern composers, and that includes Stravinsky. His music for ‘The Firebird’ was written only about 100 years ago, but it still has the power to startle audiences today.”
The concert will also feature Clarice Assad’s “Bonecos de Olinda,” a work inspired by the energy and color of a Brazilian carnival; and Osvaldo Golijov’s “Mariel,” which will feature cellist Susie Yang as soloist.
The rest of the concert will be given over to music from the “Harry Potter” film series.
“What I love about this is that it also features the work of several different composers, such as the great John Williams, as well as Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat,” Guillen said. “We will be traversing the land of folklore and myth. I think it will be a perfect family show.”
It also follows with Guillen’s own philosophy that good music transcends genre labels.
In addition to serving as the music director of the Bloomington (Indiana) Symphony, Guillen also is artistic director of the Sphere Ensemble, a Denver group whose performances can range from Francis Poulenc to Prince, Benjamin Britten to the Beatles.
“Sometimes we get people to our concerts because of the pop material we perform, and they find themselves enjoying the classical pieces,” Guillen said. “The music of Queen, for example, might bring them to the concert but they end up really liking the Mozart we perform, as well.
“That’s why I’m really excited about this concert combining masterpieces of the classical repertoire with music from popular culture,” he said. “It’s a way to show that good music transcends boundaries.”