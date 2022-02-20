Making classics pop: Conductor enjoys music that transcends boundaries

When it comes to the ability to appreciate music, Alejandro Gomez Guillen believes that most people don’t give themselves enough credit.

Guillen often hears people offer the quasi-apology of not being a “trained musician,” which usually means that one is not well-versed in all the technical aspects of concert music so that they know, say, the difference between a concerto and a concertina.

“People don’t realize how trained their ears are,” Guillen said. “We can hear the nuances of human speech — the way how much emphasis someone gives to a word to alter its meaning, for example.

“The same thing is true when it comes to music,” he said. “You already have all you need to enjoy music. You just need to listen.”

Guillen will put these beliefs into action, when he conducts the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College in its upcoming concert, “Fantastical: Firebird Meets Harry Potter.”

Guillen is one of the two finalists in the orchestra’s search for a new music director. The other finalist, Scott Seaton, was to perform with the orchestra last month, but that concert has been postponed until later this spring.