Makin' movies: Theatre Tulsa closes 99th season with 'Singin' in the Rain'

When Vern Stefanic saw the original Broadway production of “Singin’ in the Rain,” he left the theater with one thought.

“I remember saying to myself, ‘Man, am I glad I was NOT the person who had to put that show together,’” he said, laughing.

Stefanic finds that memory amusing because, decades later, he is that person — the director of Theatre Tulsa’s upcoming production of “Singin’ in the Rain,” which opens a three-weekend run at the Tulsa PAC April 29.

It’s the stage adaptation of the 1952 film that starred Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor, and which has come to be considered one of the greatest movie musicals of all time.

“Singin’ in the Rain” might also be called the ultimate movie musical, as it is all about the movies. Set in the late 1920s and early ‘30s, as the motion picture industry was making the transition from silent movies to “the talkies.”

The story centers on Don Lockwood, who has gained some stardom in silent movies opposite star actress Lina Lamont, who believes the romantic stories she and Don act out for the cameras reflect their own feelings for each other. Don, however, wants nothing to do with Lina — especially once he falls for Kathy Selden, an aspiring actress who is hired to dub over Lina’s unpleasant-sounding voice.

All these matters come to a crisis point as they work on their first sound picture, as Lina tries to sabotage the budding romance between Don and Kathy, and Don and his fellow actor Cosmo Brown work to put Lina in her place.

The film includes some of the most iconic sequences in movie history, from the madcap send-up of slapstick comedy “Make ‘Em Laugh” to the title song, performed by Gene Kelly with a bit of help from an umbrella, a lamppost and a whole lot of water.

And while the musical, which ran on Broadway in 1985-86, follows the story line of the film closely, there are some moments from the movie that can’t be duplicated on stage.

Not that some of the cast members have noticed.

“When I saw the show in New York, a lot of our cast members hadn’t been born yet,” Stefanic said. “And some of them weren’t familiar at all with the film — they just knew they had signed up to do a big show with a lot of dancing.”

Kara Staiger, who is choreographing this show, said the challenge is finding ways to capture the spirit of the original dance numbers in ways that are feasible on stage.

“I grew up loving movie musicals,” Staiger said. “But the thing is, many of the things I loved about the movies you simply can’t do on stage. For example, one of my favorite parts of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ is the ‘Broadway Melody’ sequence, where they do this dream sequence that has Cyd Charisse in that slinky green dress. It just seems to go on forever, and it’s just wonderful. But even if we had the music for that scene, there’s no way we could duplicate it on stage.

“Most of the big dance numbers in the film were shot over multiple days,” she said. “The ‘Make ‘Em Laugh’ sequence took four days to shoot. We’ve got three minutes or so to do it all. When Donald O’Connor finished filming it, he ended up spending several days in the hospital. Cody McCoy, who is our Cosmo, has to get ready for the next scene after he finishes.

“Our version is a full cast number that we turn into a love letter for the kind of old-style, vaudeville, slapstick comedy of people like Charlie Chaplin, the Marx Brothers, Harold Lloyd and W.C. Fields,” Staiger said. “It’s one of the numbers I’m really excited about.”

In addition to McCoy, the cast includes Drew Rosene as Don Lockwood, Kate Parker as Kathy and Lisa Hunter as Lina Lamont.

Stefanic said his approach to the story was to develop and deepen the characters.

“While the film was set in the 1920s, the attitudes are definitely from the 1950s,” he said. “What we tried to do was make these characters more complex, and more accurate for the era of the story. It’s still going to be a lighthearted show, but we’re just trying to give the story and its people a little more texture, so to speak.”

All those little details go into making what Stefanic said is one of the most ambitious productions Theatre Tulsa has attempted in some time.

“This is the biggest show any of us involved have ever done, that’s for certain,” he said. “We’re trying to recreate making a movie on stage. Our creative and technical crews have achieved some incredibly ambitious things with this show, and I think people are going to be blown away.

“And that’s really the vision of this show,” Stefanic said. “It’s really the story of people who have the energy and vision to lift up those around them, to get them to say ‘We can do this, we can do this!’ It may be a subtle thing, but for me, that’s what this show is about.”

And rain. Stefanic promises that there will be rain.

“Our tech team has come up with a way for there to be rain on the stage,” Stefanic said, chuckling. “You’re going to have to come and see how they do it.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.