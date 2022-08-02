Make the last few days count before school starts

The first day of classes for Tulsa Public Schools and many other districts in the area is Aug. 18.

Let the countdown begin.

But if you want to cram some more fun in the dwindling days of summer, we’ve got a few ideas.

Take a road trip to Silver Dollar City

You still have time to go back in time at Silver Dollar City.

Promotions are available if you want to visit the old-school theme park in Branson, Missouri.

“Moonlight madness” tickets are $40 after 5 p.m. The promotion lasts through Sunday, Aug. 7. The park is open until 10 p.m. and will remain open until midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6.

This promotion is online only: For a limited time, every visitor pays the kids price on a single-day ticket — or you can save up to $20 on Silver Dollar City and White Water multi-day tickets. Go to silverdollarcity.com for more information.

Check out some beautiful spaces

Oklahoma has its share of heavenly places. We focused on 14 of those places in a Tulsa World Magazine article. Check out our list of the most beautiful places our state has to offer on tulsaworld.com, and enjoy a relaxing view before classes start.

Stroll First Friday in the Arts District

The August First Friday Art Crawl has exhibit openings this month at 108 Contemporary, ahha, Henry Zarrow Center and TAC Gallery.

Here are some food and drinks specials to find:

Antoinette Baking Co., 5-10 p.m., Pie Night

in the raw vu, 3-11 p.m., weekend specials for food and drink

Elgin Park, 4-6 p.m., $2 happy hour beers

The Chowhouse, Happy Hour 2-6 p.m., $2 off glass of wine/$4 off bottle of wine, $3.50 mules and half-price appetizers with any bar purchase.

See these musical acts, too:

Chimera: 7-9 p.m., Michael Campa on guitar

Club Majestic: 9 p.m.- 2 a.m., Latin Infusion & Bosston’s Tea Party, and Hoe You Think You Can Dance! contest

Duet Restaurant: 7-9 p.m., First Friday live music

Gypsy Coffeehouse and Cyber Café: 7–9 p.m., Ellie Grace Herrold

The Hunt Club: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., JT and the Dirt Wailers

The Soundpony Bar: 10 p.m.– 1 a.m., DJ Sir Mike

Check out a couple of cons

You can sample comic con experiences this weekend at Enid Comic Con, scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Stride Bank Center in Enid, and OKC’s Horror Con, scheduled the same days at Remington Park in Oklahoma City.

Vendors, artists, cosplayers, contests and an esports tournament will be among attractions in Enid. Actor Lou Ferrigno from “The Incredible Hulk” TV series will be among celebrity guests at the horror con (horrorconokc.com).

Take a quick trip to Yellowstone

On Saturday, Aug. 6, kids are taking over the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City for an expedition into Yellowstone.

A promo for the event said it’s time to put on your adventure gear and set out to explore one of the world’s greatest natural parks. Kids can make puppets of different types of wildlife that call Yellowstone home, plus they can take part in a scavenger hunt to find those animals in the museum and see geysers in action.

Because it all happens on National Root Beer Float Day, enjoy a free one on the museum.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s free with museum admission.

Make a splash

Oklahomans love to beat the summer heat by heading to a swimming hole. The state is blessed with many creeks, including Blue Hole east of Salina. Ask just about anyone from a small town in the 918 for a recommendation of a family-friendly swimming spot.

Get ready for school

Community Back to School Bash

Check out the Community Back to School Bash Aug. 9, 5-7:15 p.m. at the OSU Tulsa parking lot, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. There will also be performances from local high school bands, dance groups and youth organizations. This event is free and open to the public.

Families and students pre-K through 12th grade can:

Hear about programs and services to help students have a successful school year

Receive free school supplies while supplies last

Get free immunizations provided by the Tulsa Health Department

Meet members of the OSU-Tulsa Police, Tulsa Police Department, EMSA, Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Water Quality Assurance Department

BA Back to School Bash

The Broken Arrow Police Department is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, at The Assembly, 3500 W. New Orleans St. The event is free and open to the public.

Students will receive backpacks, school supplies, haircuts by Clary Sage, Blue Bell Ice Cream, popcorn provided by the Shriners, and food coupons.

Free immunizations will be provided by The Caring Van for students who have their shot records, vision screenings will be performed by the Lions Club Mobile Unit and the CHILD ID program will be available including DNA, video and fingerprints.

A Broken Arrow firetruck and ambulance will be on site for tours.

Cuts for kids

Clary Sage Barber and Cosmetology students and faculty will provide free haircuts to school-aged kids Aug. 9-10, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Clary Sage College, 3131 S. Sheridan Road. Walk-in only, no appointment necessary. For more information go to clarysagecollege.com.

See ‘Frida Kahlo’

Philbrook Museum of Art will host two showings of the documentary film “Frida Kahlo,” 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

The film, produced by Exhibition on Screen, is considered a definitive look at the life and art of Frida Kahlo, whose work is also featured in the museum’s current exhibit, “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism.”

Filmed extensively at Kahlo’s Mexico City home, known as “The Blue House,” the documentary features commentary from experts who knew Kahlo and have studied and curated her work, as well as employed the latest visual technology to provide in-depth looks at some of her most important works, several of which are on display at Philbrook.

Kahlo’s own letters help reveal the emotions and ideas that underlie the dense symbolism in her work, as well as the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women.

Tickets for the film are $12 adult, which includes general admission to the museum. Timed-admission tickets to “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism” are available at an additional charge. To reserve seats, and more information: 918-748-5300, philbrook.org.

Look up at the Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In

Watch more than 100 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch Aug. 13, just east of Oologah and bordering Oologah Lake. Bring your own lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah. For more go to willrogers.com.

Kick it at a Jason Aldean concert

Country music star Jason Aldean brings his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to Tulsa with special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan at BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. on Aug. 6. For more go to bokcenter.com.

Enjoy the last Summer’s Fifth Night

Utica Square wraps up its 2022 season of Summer’s Fifth Night concerts with an evening of smooth jazz and pop music by Tulsa’s own Grady Nichols, Thursday, Aug. 4, at the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue.

The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Nichols has been a mainstay of the Tulsa music scene for years, while also earning high praise from national jazz critics and fellow musicians. His most recent recording, his eighth, is “Grady Nichols & Friends: Live!” featuring collaborations with such artists as Jeff Lorber, Bill Champlin and Andy Chrisman.

Shop ‘til you drop

Tax-Free Weekend: Aug. 5-7

Enjoy tax-free shopping on select back-to-school-related items. Eligible items include most shoes or clothing including jackets, gloves and scarves. Retailers aren’t required to collect state and local taxes on most items under $100. Baby blankets and diapers are also exempt.

Just Between Friends

One of Tulsa’s favorite back-to-school shopping events is Aug. 11-14 at in the former Sears at Woodland Hills Mall, 6929 S. Memorial Drive.

Come shop over 200,000 name-brand items, at 50-90% off retail. Brand new baby equipment up to 25%-50-% off retail. For additional information, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.