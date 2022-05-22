Magic City to host author Dan Pfeiffer

Magic City Books will host a special in-person event featuring former White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer, who will discuss his new book, “Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media are Destroying America,” on June 21 at the Lorton Performance Center on the campus of The University of Tulsa.

Tickets for this event are now on sale. Cost is $30 per person, which includes a copy of Pfeiffer’s book, which will be published June 7.

Pfeiffer, who hosts the popular “Pod Save America” podcast, also publishes the newsletter The Message Box, where he recently described his motives for writing “Battling the Big Lie.”

“After watching the Republicans build up a massive media advantage, I came to the conclusion that the vast majority of Democratic leadership does not understand what we are up against and have given little thought to narrowing the gap,” Pfeiffer writes. “’Battling the Big Lie’ lays out how the Right Wing media apparatus works, where it came from, what progressives can do about it, and how readers can fight back against disinformation.”

Pfeiffer served as communications director for President Barack Obama for four years, then as senior adviser for two years. He is the author of the New York Times best-seller “Un-Trumping America: A Plan to Make America a Democracy Again.”

OK, So Grand Slam CompetitionOK, So Tulsa hosts monthly storytelling events around town, giving local people the opportunity to share true, personal stories — and perhaps win a bit of cash.

The winners from these events will assemble for the eighth annual OK, So Grand Slam Competition, to be held 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Ten storytellers will be given six minutes to wow the audience with a compelling and interesting true snippet of their lives based on the evening’s theme, which for this event is “Reality Check.”

Participants are Shannon Barry, Western Doughty, Julie Anne Culley, Jake Follis, Toni Gray Hart, Michael Mason, G.K. Palmer, Jordan Price, Christopher Rauchenstein and Matthew Weatherbee.

Judges for this year’s competition are Danny Boy O’Connor, Aninna Collier, Erin Christy, Grant Jenkins and Elizabeth Henley.

Tickets are $23. This event is for mature audiences. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘The Nacirema Society’Theatre North will present “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years,” a comedy of manners set against the days of the Civil Rights Movement, written by Pearl Cleage, winner of the 2009 Sankofa Award from the Tulsa City-County Library.

It is 1964 in Montgomery, Alabama, and Grace Dunbar, head of the Nacirema Society, is preparing for the organization’s annual cotillion. It’s the social event of the year for Montgomery’s affluent Black community, and Grace is hoping it will also be the catalyst for all her ambitions for her granddaughter, who is one of the year’s debutantes.

But the younger generation has plans of its own — as does a figure from Grace’s past, and a New York Times reporter, each determined to show Grace no mercy.

Theatre North will present this play 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 and 29; and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $17-$20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

