Authors William Bernhardt, the former Tulsan whose books include the best-selling series of legal thrillers featuring crusading lawyer Ben Kincaid, and author-comedian Barry Friedman, whose most recent book is his memoir of his father, “Jacksh*t,” will take part in a joint book event, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

Bernhardt will be launching his 61st book, “The Florentine Poet” (Babylon Books, $27.99), which he will discuss in a conversation with Friedman, who narrated the audio version of the book.

The book, which is illustrated by Brian Call, marks a departure from much of Bernhardt’s output, which is mostly in the crime genre and includes such titles as “The Last Chance Lawyer,” “Cruel Justice,” “Dark Eye” and “Challengers of the Dust.”

“The Florentine Poet” begins with an American writer traveling to Italy in search of inspiration. He learns through the stories of his hotelier about Pietro Begnini, a young man whose ability with words and love for a young woman named Sophia earn him the enmity of certain powerful members of Florentine society. When Pietro is forced to leave Florence, his travels bring him in contact with such historical figures as Lucretia Borgia and Leonardo da Vinci before he returns home to achieve his dreams.

“Thrillers have been very good to me, but I think I’ve earned the right to do something different and write from the heart,” Bernhardt said. “’The Florentine Poet’ is ostensibly about a Renaissance poet following his passions, but of course it’s really about my passions — words and poetry and stories and literature and love.”

A book-signing by Bernhardt and Friedman will follow the presentation.