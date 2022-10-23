Magic City hosts star-studded week; 'Dear Brutus' at Theatre West

Magic City Books will have a star-studded series of book events this week, beginning with the official launch party for Oklahoma author Rilla Askew’s novel “Prize for the Fire” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the store, 221 E. Archer St.

Askew, whose previous novels have earned her the American Book Award and the Oklahoma Book Award, will talk about her book, inspired by the life of Anne Askew, a young woman who lived under the reign of England’s Henry VIII, and whose efforts to forge a life lived on her own terms led to her being burned at the stake.

The store will then host a “Cormac McCarthy Midnight Release” party for the reclusive Texas author, beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave. The evening will include a showing of the film “No Country for Old Men,” the debut of “Blood Orange Meridian,” a new beer from Heirloom Rustic Ales named for one of McCarthy’s more notorious novels, and the official release of the author’s newest book, “The Passenger.” Tickets are $40, which includes one copy of the book.

Food Network personality Ina Garten, of “The Barefoot Contessa” fame, will take part in a virtual event, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Garten will talk about food and cooking and her newest book, “Go-To Dinners,” with former New York Times restaurant critic Frank Bruni. Cost is $44 (as this event will be streamed via Zoom, one must have access to a computer to participate).

Thursday, book lovers will have their choice of two events.

Short story master George Saunders, whose books include “Tenth of December” and the Booker Prize-winning “Lincoln in the Bardo,” will take part in a conversation with Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo (“Reservation Dogs”) about his latest book of stories, “Liberation Day,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Congregation B’Nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave. Cost is $28, which includes one copy of Saunders’ book.

Magician Penn Jillette, of the duo Penn & Teller, will be at Magic City Books, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, to talk about his latest novel, “Random.”

It is the story of Bobby Ingersoll, who finds himself responsible for his father’s gambling debts, and who places his faith — or something like it — in “Random,” the philosophy of basing life choices entirely on the roll of his “lucky” pair of dice. What follows is a rollicking exploration of what happens when we give over every decision — from what to eat to whom to marry to how or when to die — to the random fall of two numbered cubes.

The event is sold out. Jillette’s appearance was originally in conjunction with a performance by Penn and Teller at the River Spirit Casino Resort, but that show has been postponed.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to any event: magiccitybooks.com.

Theatre West presents ‘Dear Brutus’

Theatre West, Tulsa’s newest theater company, is presenting a rarely seen play by J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, titled “Dear Brutus.”

Barrie’s 1917 play addresses the familiar hypothetical question of how one’s life might be different if given the chance to live it over again. A group of people dissatisfied with their lives are invited to a gathering, where they are given just that chance — but their re-imagined lives come with their own unforeseen consequences.

In the end, the characters come to realize the true meaning of the Shakespeare line from “Julius Caesar” that gives the play its title: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”

Performances of “Dear Brutus” are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at Theatre West, 4501 W. Edison St. Tickets are $8-$15. communitytheatrewest.com.

Arts & 66 Concert

Tulsa musicians Cathy Venable, piano, and James Ruggles, violin, will head the latest concert of the Arts & 66 In Oklahoma series, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the First United Methodist Church, 1615 Oklahoma 88, in Claremore.

Venable and Ruggles will perform works including the Violin Sonata by Cesar Franck, considered one of the best examples of the form. Also performing will be guitarists Joesf Glaude and Johnny Beard. Admission to the concert is free.

Magic, monsters & romance on stage

The blockbuster musical “Frozen,” adapted from Disney’s popular animated film, continues its run through Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are about as rare as snowballs in July, but some seats are available at certain performances. For more: tulsapac.com.

Theatre Tulsa continues its reimagined production of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” with performances through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Directed by Obum Ubakam and Jarrod Kopp, this tale of a timid florist clerk and the man-eating plant that takes over his life features Graceson Todd, Majeste Pearson, Nash McQuarters, Justin Daniels, Joseph Wright, Jamia Newsome, Alexandria Moore and Elara Ford. For more: tulsapac.com.

“Daddy Long Legs,” a musical adaptation of the popular novel by Jean Webster, will have its final performances Oct. 28-30, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. The show stars Margaret Stall and Sam Briggs, reprising the roles they played when they premiered this work in 2019. For more: tulsapac.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Halloween means monster movies