The phrase “Cinderella story” has been applied to all sorts of situations, from sports teams to political candidates, business ventures to celebrity careers.

But in the end, a Cinderella story is a romance, about a young woman whose hidden beauties ultimately are revealed, and she finds the one true love that ensures she will live happily ever after.

While the focus of the story is rightly on the title character, there is another major player in this tale who is often ignored.

That is something British choreographer Andrew McNicol wanted to address when he began work on his version of “Cinderella,” which Tulsa Ballet commissioned and will present the world premiere this weekend at the Tulsa PAC.

“I have always felt, in ballet versions of the story, that there were these gaps,” McNicol said. “And the biggest one was, who is this prince, really? And why is he deserving of Cinderella’s love?”

McNicol’s version will begin with a prologue that reveals both Cinderella and the prince are grieving over the loss of a parent — Cinderella’s mother, which is why she is now under the rule of a step-mother; and the prince’s father. It also helps to show that each character is something of an outsider within their separate worlds.

“We know Cinderella is very much an outsider, but so is the prince, even though he is surrounded by other people most of the time,” McNicol said. “But it’s that shared experience they each have, that loneliness, that allows them to have that instant connection when they meet.

“So this story is not about a man rescuing a woman, but two people who end up rescuing each other,” he said. “They come together and are able to build a more fulfilling life, which I think is a beautiful message for this day and time.”

Performances of “Cinderella” are 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $25-$120 and can be purchased by calling 918-749-6006, or online at tulsaballet.org.

Tulsa Ballet’s world premiere of this quintessential love story is just one of many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Tulsa World Scene staff has assembled the following curated list of places to go, things to do, meals to enjoy and sweets to savor.

NOTE: Reservations are required for all events listed.

♥DINNER FOR TWO♥

Valentine’s Dinner

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.

918-492-4745

The Boston Deli will be serving a special Valentine’s Day menu, with a choice of starters that include a coffee-spiced ahi ceviche; a trio of salad and soup options; and entrees that include a blackened rib-eye cooked on Hasty Bake grills with artichoke butter, roasted bone marrow and smashed red skinned potatoes; a five-spice dusted char siu duck leg, served with kimchi fried rice and snap peas; seared North Coast salmon with a cornbread crumble, toasted pecans and fried asparagus; and classic shrimp scampi. A wide selection of desserts will be available along with wine and beer pairings.

Valentine’s Meal To Go

Justin Thompson Restaurants, 1115 S. Lewis Ave.

$95. 918-779-6333,

For those who want to enjoy a gourmet meal without dealing with the crowds that are sure to pack local restaurants, Justin Thompson Restaurants is offering a complete meal for two, complete with reheating instructions to create the perfect romantic dinner. The menu begins with a smoked ruby trout spread with grilled focaccia crostini and crudité; a tomato-basil soup; tenderloin filet medallions with a veal demi-glace, served with twice-baked cheddar-jalapeño potatoes, grilled broccolini and mushrooms; and a triple chocolate bundt cake and individually wrapped Farrell’s cookies for dessert. Meals must be reserved by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with pick-up times 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Valentine’s Day dinner

Feb. 10-12, at Natv, 1611 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Natv brings its innovative ways with Indigenous ingredients and dishes to Valentine’s Day, with a special three-course meal. Diners can chose from roasted squash soup, a strawberry salad or a roasted beet “carpaccio” as a starter, then select from three entrees that include a coffee-crusted bison sirloin, herb-seared salmon or ratatouille. Dessert is a choice of vegan chocolate torte, a chamomile honey cake or a chocolate heart filled with a chocolate hazelnut cake and sassafras cream.

Valentine’s Globes

4-11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 410 N. Main St.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the one you love in a cozy, intimate setting with a Winter Globe reservation. Each two-hour reservation comes with champagne, chocolates, a special Valentine’s Day drink menu and table service. Each globe will have themed table pieces for the holiday, but you are welcome to bring in extra décor and/or food. Must be 21 or older.

Valentine’s Day Wine Dinner

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Rocking “R” Ranch House Restaurant at Forest Ridge, 7501 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

$100 per person. 918-357-2719, or email reservations@forestridge.com.

Wines from the noted California vintner Orin Swift will be paired with each of the four courses in this special dinner. After a glass of Unshackled Sparkling Rosé to get things started, the menu will feature avocado stuffed with a jumbo shrimp salad and remoulade sauce, paired with Blindfold Blanc de Noir; pan-seared halibut with wild long-grain rice, arugula herb pistou sauce and blistered heirloom tomatoes, served with The Prisoner Chardonnay. Orin Swift Abstract will accompany a filet mignon with Stilton-mashed Yukon Gold potatoes with a piquillo hollandaise. Dessert will be strawberry chocolate bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream, along with Orin Swift 8 Years In The Desert.

Valentine’s Day Italian dinner

Feb. 9-19 at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in an Italianesque way with Carrabba’s special dinner, available until Feb. 19. The four-course dinner includes a choice of appetizer; soup or salad; and one of eight selected entrees, which include pasta, seafood, chicken and beef options, followed by a choice of dessert.

Valentine’s fondue dinner

Feb. 10-14, at The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

The Melting Pot is offering a five-course menu for Valentine’s Day that includes an appetizer, premium cheese fondue, salad, entrée and chocolate fondue for dessert, at $150 per couple. The Ultimate Romance Package includes roses, souvenir champagne flutes, and candles and rose petals for $240 per couple, while the Above and Beyond Romance Packages includes the above plus a bottle of wine/sparkling from the “Lovers’ Wine List” and guaranteed seating in Lover’s Lane, for $300. See complete menu online.

Vista Valentine’s Day Experience

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, Vista at the Boathouse, in the Gathering Place, 2900 John Williams Way

Vista at the Boathouse, which is normally closed for the season, will offer a three-course prix fixe menu highlighting fresh ingredients and flavors of the season based on the restaurant’s new catering menu, while also providing diners with a unique view of the city’s major park. Meals include a champagne toast, and vegan menu options are available.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

5:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the White Lion Pub, 6297 S. Canton Ave.

$36.95. 918-491-6533

The White Lion Pub is offering two seatings for its annual Valentine’s Day celebration, with a special menu that begins with Caesar salad; a choice of beef Wellington, chicken en croûte or crab cakes with potato and vegetable for the entree; and either warm chocolate cake or strawberries and cream for dessert. A complimentary glass of champagne is included. Must be aged 21 or older.

Valentine’s Day High Tea

2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Harwelden Mansion, 2210 S. Main St.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in an elegant way with an afternoon tea at Tulsa’s landmark Harwelden Mansion. Fine teas and a selection of sweet and savory delicacies will be offered, and live piano music will accompany the event.

Valentine’s Weekend Menu

Feb. 10-14 at Fleming’s Steakhouse, 1976 Utica Square.

Wine and dine your Valentine this year with Fleming’s three-course Prime Surf & Turf for two that includes a shareable 35-oz. prime tomahawk steak paired with lobster tail scampi and crab-stuffed shrimp for two. Or choose the three-course filet mignon menu, with your choice of lobster tail scampi or crab-stuffed shrimp. Both include choice of salad and dessert. The full dinner menu is also available, and Fleming’s will open at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Love is Love Pint Night

5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.

NEFF Brewing will be holding a Love is Love Pint Night to support their neighbors at Oklahomans for Equality. Those who order a pint of any beer for $15 will receive a special edition pint glass, adorned with both the logos of NEFF Brewing and OkEq, with the NEFF pup and space-themed rainbow colors. A portion of the proceeds will go to support OkEq and their mission for equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and families through intersectional advocacy, education, programs, alliances, and the operation of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

♥SWEETS FOR THE SWEET♥

Glacier Chocolates

1901 Utica Square, 10051 S. Yale Ave.

539-424-5992, 918-701-3786

Glacier Chocolate has all sorts of ways to say “I love you” with confectionary treats, such as its Limited Edition Valentine Truffle Box with four strawberry champagne heart truffles and five dark chocolate caramel truffles; chocolate-dipped strawberries, available Feb. 10-14; or create your own assortment to fill heart-shaped boxes that can hold from 8 to 32 ounces of chocolate.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

7890 E. 106th Place South; 1228 E. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow

This national chain offers Bundt cakes of all sizes, from the bite-sized Bundtinis to full-sized cakes capable of serving a party. A variety of Valentine’s Day-inspired flavors are available, including white chocolate raspberry, chocolate-chocolate chip, and red velvet, and may be decorated with hearts and roses.

Cricket & Fig

5800 S. Lewis Ave., in the London Square shopping center

Chef and chocolatier Randy Page has crafted a number of special treats for the season, including “The Big Heart,” a 3-inch-wide milk chocolate heart filled with hazelnut and feuilletine gianduja, and limited edition-flavor truffles, such as Tonka Bean Custard in milk chocolate and Passion Fruit Caramel in white chocolate. And while one can purchase chocolate-covered strawberries anywhere, Cricket & Fig is where you can get strawberry Lizner cookies. Pre-orders for the cookies ends Friday, Feb. 10.

Chocolate Nosh

5970 S. Yale Ave.

Tulsa’s newest chocolatier will be offering a Valentine’s Day special of a dozen chocolate-covered cherries for 15 percent off the regular price of $22.50. Or pair a few of these treats for yourself to enjoy with the shop’s Chocolate-Covered Cherry Iced lattes and frappes, available for a limited time.

Nouveau Chocolates

205 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Specializing in confections made with the finest Belgian chocolate, Nouveau Chocolates offers just about every imaginable treat for Valentine’s Day, from chocolate-dipped strawberries to heart-shaped boxes that hold three pieces to one pound of chocolates. They also have “hot cocoa bombs” that turn an ordinary cup of warm milk into a decadent treat, and “Heartbreakers,” large heart-shaped chocolates that are cracked open to reveal even more treats.

American Inheritance Confectionery

1531 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Chocolatier Ronnie Watchorn combines Swiss chocolate with locally sourced ingredients to create truly distinctive chocolates. Among the treats created for this year’s Valentine’s Day are heart-shaped truffles filled with gianduja ganache, a hazelnut-infused chocolate, and raspberry ganache, and a box containing dark chocolate melt-aways and truffles made with a whipped wojapi ganache, inspired by the thick sauce made from berries that is part of many Indigenous food traditions.

ACTIVITIES

Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip

6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Tulsa Press Club, 425 S. Main St. (In the Atlas Life Building)

Local artist Barry Thomas will lead participants through painting their first masterpiece, or reasonable facsimile thereof. Canvas, paints, brushes, instruction and one beverage are included. Space is limited.

Tulsa Ice Oilers vs. Wichita Thunder

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the BOK Center, 200 Civic Center

Love can take many forms, and we’re certain that, for some couples, nothing says romance quite like a good ol’ hockey game. Fortunately, the Tulsa Ice Oilers will be taking on the rival Wichita Thunder on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day at the Garden

Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive

Take a romantic stroll through the Tulsa Botanic Garden, as it begins to come back to vibrant life. All guests will get a garden-themed valentine and piece of chocolate in the Visitor Center.

Volcanic Valentine Blowup!

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.

$18 advance, $20 at the door. studio308tulsa.com

The Retro Rockets will serve a special Valentine’s Day sampler of its signature “Space Age Rock & Roll,” featuring classic songs of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s perfect for performing the dance sensations that are sweeping the nation with one’s significant other.