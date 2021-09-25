Longtime Tulsa gallery owner shares tips for finding the perfect work of art

The past couple of years have wrought a great many changes in people’s lives — not the least of which has been spending a great deal more time than usual within one’s own home.
And the solitude of staying inside one’s domicile for days, weeks, even months on end has resulted in many people coming to an inescapable conclusion about their homes, best summed up by this simple phrase:
“This place needs help.”
“We’ve noticed a real increase in business the past few months,” said Royce Myers, owner of the Royce Myers Gallery, 1706 S. Boston Ave. “And I’m sure it’s due in part to the pandemic, when a lot of people were spending a lot of time at home. Now that things are opening up, people are wanting to reinvigorate where they live.”
One of the easiest and most efficient ways to give one’s living quarters a makeover is with art. A new painting on the wall, or finely crafted piece of sculpture on a table, can do a great deal to enliven what has become a seemingly drab, or overly familiar, space.
However, selecting and buying a work of art might seem a fraught undertaking for many. Art can take so many forms, from folk-art landscapes to intense abstractions, from classical sculptures to free-form creations of metal and glass.
That is where gallery owners such as Myers come in.
Myers has been in the business of art for more than 30 years. Most of that time his business focused primarily on working with interior designers to provide works of art appropriate to both individual and corporate settings.
About three years ago, Myers decided to open as a public gallery, hosting shows by some artists who he has represented for years.
“I must say, I was a little reluctant to give up my Saturdays,” Myers said with a laugh. “But it seemed to be the right time to do something like this. For one thing, it has helped me bring a little more attention to artists who have been with me for many years, such as Jean Richardson and Derek Penix.”
Myers continues to work with interior designers as well as with individual buyers who are wanting to bring new life to their living spaces with art. And he has a few suggestions to help people navigate their way through the world of fine art.
No clue? No problem!
“When someone comes into the gallery and says to me, ‘I have no idea what I want or what I like,’ that’s really music to my ears,” Myers said. “It means this is a person with an open mind and open eyes, who is willing to really look at everything.
“It’s much more difficult when someone has very definite ideas about what they are looking for, because they have this one idea in mind that can blind them to everything else around them,” he said.
Myers said he tries to maintain a wide variety of work at his gallery: portraits of people famous and unsung; evocative landscapes and images of nature; stylized depictions of stampeding horses; geometric abstract paintings; glass vessels; images that can fill a wall or that perch daintily on a table.
“One thing I’ve noticed in recent years is that we are seeing more and more people looking for abstract works for their homes,” he said.
Myers said if there is one problem some customers have when it comes to finding what they want, it’s one of size.
“Most people tend to think small,” he said. “They will look at a painting, and decide that it’s simply too big for the space they have in mind. That is why we like to get a sense of the space they want to fill, either by visiting the site itself or having them bring in a photo of the space.
“Usually when people say they think a painting is too big, they really mean it’s just larger than something they may already have,” Myers said.
Love is all you need
While Myers and other gallery owners are happy to make suggestions about particular pieces, the key element of any purchase of a piece of art is love.
“I like to watch people come into the gallery and see if there is something that they are almost immediately drawn to,” Myers said. “I always talk with customers about what they want, what they think they are looking for, in order to make some suggestions. But when someone has an immediate response to a particular painting or sculpture, even if it isn’t in line with what they may tell me they want, it shows that this is something special to them. You have to trust that.
“If you are going to be living with a work of art in your home, you have to love it,” he said. “That’s why I will offer customers the option to take the piece home for a day, to see what it’s like to wake up to it in the morning, or how it looks as the light changes through the day. People are always a little surprised that we offer this, but this is going to be a long-term relationship. You need to make sure this is the right work for you.”
Myers said he has had people come in with a swatch of fabric from some household item, and want to find something that will match those colors.
“That does happen, and I have no problem with it,” Myers said. “But I also remember what (legendary Tulsa interior designer) Charles Faudree always said: ‘It’s not the match, it’s the mix.’ Sometimes it’s better to mix things up.”
Support your local artists
Myers said another important consideration when buying art for one’s home is to buy local. He said about 90 percent of the artists whose work he shows and sells live and work in Oklahoma.
“When I was working strictly with trades people, I was importing art from all over,” he said. “But now, I’m able to find literally everything I could ever need in this region, because the wealth of talent we have here in Oklahoma is really quite wonderful.
“It’s also wise to look for a local gallery, one that has a good reputation and has been in business for a while, because they will be able to offer services that you can’t get elsewhere,” Myers said. Such services can include custom framing, delivery and installation.
Another reason to work with a gallery, Myers said, is because art is something that needs to be experienced first-hand.
“Something I’ve learned over the years is that good art doesn’t photograph all that well,” he said. “You really need to see it in the flesh, so to speak, to get the full impact.”