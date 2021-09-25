Longtime Tulsa gallery owner shares tips for finding the perfect work of art

Love is all you need

While Myers and other gallery owners are happy to make suggestions about particular pieces, the key element of any purchase of a piece of art is love.

“I like to watch people come into the gallery and see if there is something that they are almost immediately drawn to,” Myers said. “I always talk with customers about what they want, what they think they are looking for, in order to make some suggestions. But when someone has an immediate response to a particular painting or sculpture, even if it isn’t in line with what they may tell me they want, it shows that this is something special to them. You have to trust that.

“If you are going to be living with a work of art in your home, you have to love it,” he said. “That’s why I will offer customers the option to take the piece home for a day, to see what it’s like to wake up to it in the morning, or how it looks as the light changes through the day. People are always a little surprised that we offer this, but this is going to be a long-term relationship. You need to make sure this is the right work for you.”