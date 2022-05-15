Local artists to join Eagles in BOK show

Vince Gill won’t be the only Oklahoman on stage when the Eagles return to the BOK Center Monday.

The band is bringing its “Hotel California” tour to town, in which the band will perform its landmark 1976 album in its entirety for the first half of the evening, then return to perform some of its greatest hits.

As orchestral arrangements were a major feature of some of the “Hotel California” songs, an orchestra and chorus of local musicians was hired to perform.

Members of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will make up the string orchestra that will be featured on such numbers as “Wasted Time” and “The Last Resort,” while former Tulsa Chorale artistic director Tim Sharp has prepared the chorus.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the BOK Center, 200 Civic Center. Tickets start at $125. bokcenter.com.

‘The Nacirema Society’

Theatre North will present “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years,” a comedy of manners set against the days of the Civil Rights Movement, written by Pearl Cleage, winner of the 2009 Sankofa Award from the Tulsa City-County Library.

It is 1964 in Montgomery, Alabama, and Grace Dunbar, head of the Nacirema Society, is preparing for the organization’s annual cotillion. It’s the social event of the year for Montgomery’s affluent Black community, and Grace is hoping it will also be the catalyst for all her ambitions for her granddaughter, who is one of the year’s debutantes.

But the younger generation has plans of its own — as does a figure from Grace’s past, and a New York Times reporter, each determined to show Grace no mercy.

Theatre North will present this play 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 28; 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 and 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $17-$20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Moana Jr.’

Theatre Tulsa will wrap up its production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ with a final matinee performance 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Tulsa PAC, and then present “Moana Jr.,” an adaptation of the Disney animated film performed by students of the company’s Theatre Tulsa Academy program.

Theatre Tulsa Academy gives youngsters ages 5 to 18 instruction in the fundamentals of the performing arts, with the classes culminating in full on-stage performances.

“Moana Jr.” is a coming-of-age story about a strong-willed young woman who sets out across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.