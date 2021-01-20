Living Arts hosts exhibit of murals made in response to Trump's Tulsa visit

As the presidency of Donald Trump comes to an end, so does an exhibit of art made in response to Trump's June visit to Tulsa.
"Project Hope, Unity and Compassion," now on display through Friday, Jan. 22, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way, brings together 16 murals that were created by local artists on the plywood panels downtown businesses installed prior to Trump's June rally at the BOK Center.
The exhibit is part of a collaborative project between Living Arts and the Downtown Coordinating Council.
Trump's trip to Tulsa was his first major public event since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But as June 20 approached, many people were concerned that — with the city's Juneteenth celebration commemorating the beginning of the end of slavery in the United States taking place on the same day and the national protests that rose up in the wake of the needless deaths of several Black men and women — Tulsa would become a flashpoint of conflict and violence.
Because of all this, many downtown businesses chose to board up their establishments in advance in case of any potential vandalism or violence.
Brian Kurtz with the Downtown Coordinating Council, working with local arts organizations, put out a call for artists to create, with permission from the business owners, murals on these plywood panels to send a more positive message.
More than 300 artists responded to the call, and within hours, more than a dozen individual artists and artists' collectives were commissioned to create the murals. And while the storefronts were restored and businesses reopened the following week, the conversations sparked by this art and the core values it represented would continue.
Exhibit curator Tina Henley said “Project Hope, Unity, and Compassion” is a showcase of the "range of artistic expression from artists at a very crucial and tense time in Tulsa’s recent history."
In her curatorial statement, Henley writes that the "plywood boards became canvases for messages of encouragement and to inspire a higher consciousness in what the city should truly stand for. To come together. Not in a cliché way, but a reckoning in Tulsa as a city on a global stage and the posture towards its citizens."
Henley added that the unity touted in these works "is found not by choosing sides in opposition to be right or wrong, but (in reminding) Tulsans of the value we have in each other as a community. To actively listen, correct and change for the better, and to respect each other as human beings."
While the exhibit closes Friday, an online catalog of the show is available, and the murals themselves, as well as photographic prints of the pieces in their original settings, are being sold via an online auction. Starting bid for each mural is $250; framed prints are $100 each.
To view the catalog, and take part in the auction, visit livingarts.org.