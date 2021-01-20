Living Arts hosts exhibit of murals made in response to Trump's Tulsa visit

More than 300 artists responded to the call, and within hours, more than a dozen individual artists and artists' collectives were commissioned to create the murals. And while the storefronts were restored and businesses reopened the following week, the conversations sparked by this art and the core values it represented would continue.

Exhibit curator Tina Henley said “Project Hope, Unity, and Compassion” is a showcase of the "range of artistic expression from artists at a very crucial and tense time in Tulsa’s recent history."

In her curatorial statement, Henley writes that the "plywood boards became canvases for messages of encouragement and to inspire a higher consciousness in what the city should truly stand for. To come together. Not in a cliché way, but a reckoning in Tulsa as a city on a global stage and the posture towards its citizens."

Henley added that the unity touted in these works "is found not by choosing sides in opposition to be right or wrong, but (in reminding) Tulsans of the value we have in each other as a community. To actively listen, correct and change for the better, and to respect each other as human beings."