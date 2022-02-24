 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Living Arts hosts 'Champagne & Chocolates' gala
Living Arts hosts 'Champagne & Chocolates' gala

  • Updated
Living Arts of Tulsa will host its annual "Champagne & Chocolate" funding raising gala, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way

The event will feature chocolates from Glacier Chocolate as well as bubbly libations, along with showcasing works by some 50 established and emerging area artists who work in a variety of media.

Tickets are $115 per person. To purchase and more information: livingarts.org.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

