Living Arts hosts 'Champagne & Chocolates' gala

Living Arts of Tulsa will host its annual "Champagne & Chocolate" funding raising gala, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way
The event will feature chocolates from Glacier Chocolate as well as bubbly libations, along with showcasing works by some 50 established and emerging area artists who work in a variety of media.
Tickets are $115 per person. To purchase and more information: livingarts.org.
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
