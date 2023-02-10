Tickets go on sale 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, for Disney's "The Lion King," which returns to Tulsa for a three-week run, June 1-17 at the Tulsa PAC.

The touring production of this Disney Theatrical creation is presented in Tulsa by Celebrity Attractions.

Tickets are $30-$135, with a select number of VIP seats available from $125-$155. The VIP Ticket Package includes the best seats in the theater and a Souvenir Program and exclusive cinch bag.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St., by calling 918-596-7111, and online at celebrityattractions.com. Ticket buyers are reminded that the Tulsa PAC and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Tulsa PAC.

Adapted from the Academy Award-winning film, and featuring the innovative puppetry and direction of Julie Taymor and a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, "The Lion King" has run for 25 years on Broadway. In addition to the Broadway production and the current North American tour, the show is being performed at seven other venues worldwide.

Worldwide, "The Lion King" has been seen by more than 112 million people, and its international earnings excees that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.