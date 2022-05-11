Liggett Studio opens 'Western Movements'

Oklahoma City native Rea Baldridge will open a new show of paintings, "Western Movements," with an artist's reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave. The exhibit will remain on display through June 3.

In an artist's statement, Baldridge writes that thoughts of her home state often leaves her "awash in a kaleidoscope of memories and grade school lessons, and all kinds of myths and legends and false narratives extolling the singular greatness of our state.

"Mostly it’s about western movement," Baldridge writes, "from the transport of Native American tribes along the Trail of Tears, to the great land runs of the late 19th century, and the rush for black gold at the start of the 20th...the Dust Bowl and the great 'Okie' exodus."

Regular gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. liggettstudio.com.

