Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs coming to Tulsa Zoo

Dinosaurs are coming to the Tulsa Zoo.
Zoorassic World, an immersive, temporary exhibit featuring more than 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, will open May 9 at the zoo.
“We’re excited to bring dinosaurs back to the Tulsa Zoo,” Patrick Weisz, the zoo’s vice president of guest experience, said. “It was important for us to include a wide variety of dinosaurs to maximize learning opportunities for our guests. We’re proud to have representation from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic eras.”
Zoorassic World allows guests to view dinosaurs placed in natural vignettes throughout the exhibit. The lifelike dinosaurs incorporate movement and sound. Walking tours and an archeological dig for dinosaur fossil casts will be available.
Entry into Zoorassic World is the cost of zoo admission plus $6 for general admission, $5 for members or $45 for a membership that add-on guests may use for the duration of the exhibit.
Zoorassic World will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will remain on exhibit through Labor Day.
For more information, or tickets to Zoorassic World, visit tulsazoo.org/roar.
