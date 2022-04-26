 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs coming to Tulsa Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0
Zoo Dinosaurs

Animatronic dinosaurs will add to the population of the Tulsa Zoo beginning May 9. 

 Tulsa World file

Dinosaurs are coming to the Tulsa Zoo.

Zoorassic World, an immersive, temporary exhibit featuring more than 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, will open May 9 at the zoo.

“We’re excited to bring dinosaurs back to the Tulsa Zoo,” Patrick Weisz, the zoo’s vice president of guest experience, said. “It was important for us to include a wide variety of dinosaurs to maximize learning opportunities for our guests. We’re proud to have representation from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic eras.”

Zoorassic World allows guests to view dinosaurs placed in natural vignettes throughout the exhibit. The lifelike dinosaurs incorporate movement and sound. Walking tours and an archeological dig for dinosaur fossil casts will be available.

Entry into Zoorassic World is the cost of zoo admission plus $6 for general admission, $5 for members or $45 for a membership that add-on guests may use for the duration of the exhibit.

Zoorassic World will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will remain on exhibit through Labor Day.

People are also reading…

For more information, or tickets to Zoorassic World, visit tulsazoo.org/roar.

Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens in downtown Tulsa

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Revolutionists' mixes history, humor

'Revolutionists' mixes history, humor

The play focuses on four women during the French Revolution and the lengths to which they will go to make the world a better place — or at least try to keep themselves from losing their heads.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert