Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs coming to the Tulsa Zoo

Dinosaurs are coming to the Tulsa Zoo.
Zoorassic World, an immersive, temporary exhibit featuring more than 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, will open May 9 at the zoo.
“We’re excited to bring dinosaurs back to the Tulsa Zoo,” Patrick Weisz, the zoo’s vice president of guest experience, said. “It was important for us to include a wide variety of dinosaurs to maximize learning opportunities for our guests. We’re proud to have representation from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic eras.”
Zoorassic World allows guests to view dinosaurs placed in natural vignettes throughout the exhibit. The lifelike dinosaurs incorporate movement and sound. Walking tours and an archeological dig for dinosaur fossil casts will be available.
Entry into Zoorassic World is the cost of zoo admission plus $6 for general admission, $5 for members or $45 for a membership that add-on guests may use for the duration of the exhibit.
Zoorassic World will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will remain on exhibit through Labor Day.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
- Tulsa apartments sell for $68M, one of highest per-unit prices in city's history
- 2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal after one season with Sooners
- In an offseason of uncertainty, Mayfield finds comfort in OU homecoming
- Deaths published Friday, April 22, 2022
- All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention
- Lincoln Riley says he 'could have handled his departure better' in story on Players' Tribune
- Second body found in Arkansas River in as many days, police say
- 'Land of opportunity': Pryor builds on foundation for growth with new wave of investors, jobs
- Deaths published Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Family of missing woman 'devastated' after her body found in shallow grave
For more information, or tickets to Zoorassic World, visit tulsazoo.org/roar.
Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens in downtown Tulsa
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!