Let's Go: Summer's hottest events

JULY

> Now through 7/31, The National Geographic Photo Ark

The National Geographic Photo Ark at Gathering Place is a celebration of Oklahoma’s native and migratory species, showcasing more than 35 images of animals local to the region, including the spoonbill paddlefish, scissor-tailed flycatcher, monarch butterflies and the American bison. Admission is free.

WHERE: ONEOK Boathouse, Gathering Place, near 31st and Riverside Drive

> 7/2, Arts, Crafts, Music Cajun Festival

Jana Jae, Grove’s queen of country fiddle, hosts this authentic Cajun food and music event.

WHERE: Grove Civic Center, 1720 S. Main St., Grove

> 7/2-3, Jay Huckleberry Festival

For the 55th annual festival, attendees can enjoy arts, crafts, food and more.

WHERE: Jay Community Center

> 7/3, Fourth on the Third

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College presents its annual patriotic concert in an outdoor setting.

WHERE: TCC Southeast Campus

> 7/4, Folds of Honor FreedomFest

Features live music, inflatables, family picnics and fireworks along the Arkansas River.

WHERE: Fireworks are shot from the 21st Street Bridge

> 7/6-9/11, "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism"

This exhibition features paintings, drawings and collages by the iconic artists along with more than 100 photographs of their lives.

WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art

> 7/9, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is bringing the Mainstream Sellout Tour to the BOK Center with special guests Avril Lavigne and WILLOW.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 7/10, Dude Perfect

The popular YouTubers bring their That's Happy 2022 Summer Tour to the BOK Center.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 7/13-17, Woodyfest

The 25th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival will pay tribute to Woody Guthrie through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting.

The Woody Guthrie Coalition and the festival will welcome members of the Guthrie family, renowned singer-songwriters and returning performers for the celebration of the late folk singer’s life and legacy.

WHERE: Okemah

> 7/14-16, Porter Peach Festival

The Porter Peach Festival celebrates 56 years. There will be a 5K run and, of course, peaches.

WHERE: Porter

MORE: Porter Peach Festival Facebook page

> 7/15-17, An Affair of the Heart

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart brings a three-day unique shopping experience to Tulsa’s Expo Square. Browse handmade goods, gourmet food, clothing, furniture and more.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

7/15-17, Just Between Friends

Just Between Friends is one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events.

WHERE: Rhema Rec Center, 1421 W. Kenosha, Broken Arrow

7/19-24, “Anastasia”

Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, the musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 7/29-30, Heritage Fest The Miami OK Route 66 Heritage Fest is back for its second year. The event features live music, a car and motorcycle show, a regional poker run, food trucks and a beer garden.

WHERE: Downtown Miami

MORE: Miami—Oklahoma Route 66 Heritage Fest Facebook page

> 7/30, Dodgebrawl

This one-day dodgeball tournament allows teams to play for a nonprofit of their choice. New this year, players can compete for a cash prize is available.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

AUGUST

> 8/6, Jason Aldean

Country music star Jason Aldean brings his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to Tulsa with special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 8/6-7, Tulsa Powwow

The 70th annual event will include arts and crafts, food, and, of course, the dance contests.

WHERE: Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center

> 8/10, OneRepublic

Tulsa native Ryan Tedder and band OneRepublic bring the Never Ending Summer Tour to Tulsa. NEEDTOBREATHE will be a special guest.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 8/11-14, Just Between Friends

Just Between Friends is one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events.

WHERE: Woodland Hills Mall, former Sears location, lower level, ​6929 S. Memorial Drive

> 8/12-13, Woodcarving and Arts Festival

This event presented by the Eastern Oklahoma Woodcarvers Association will feature woodcarving, wood turning, weaving, stained glass, blacksmithing, quilting and more.

WHERE: Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

> 8/13, Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In

Watch more than 100 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, just east of Oologah and bordering Oologah Lake. Bring your own lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close.

WHERE: Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah

> 8/17, The Lumineers

The Lumineers' BRIGHTSIDE World Tour visits the BOK Center with special guest James Bay.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 8/20, Poison

The rock band performs with Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and L.A. GUNS. Eddie Trunk hosts this event that was originally set for 2020.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 8/23-28, “Pretty Woman: The Musical”

This show based on the 1990 hit film is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team, featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 9/1-4, 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday

The 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday will feature a return to in-person activities such as a new fishing tournament, cornhole competition, return of traditional games and inter-tribal powwow.

WHERE: Tahlequah

> 9/2-4, Rocklahoma

The Rocklahoma camping and music festival, which moved to Labor Day weekend in 2021, celebrates its 15th such event.

WHERE: Rocklahoma festival grounds north of Pryor

> 9/11, Michael Bublé

Grammy-winner Michael Bublé brings the Higher Tour to the BOK Center.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 9/15, Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden brings The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour with special guest Trivium to Tulsa.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

9/16-25, “Creations in Studio K”

Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations in Studio K” opens its season with pieces created in Tulsa and exported around the world. This season features Australian-born choreographer Craig Davidson and Ballet West Resident Choreographer Nicolo Fonte.

WHERE: 1212 E. 45th Place

> 9/16-18, Scotfest

The annual Scotfest celebrates Celtic history and heritage. Find Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, highland athletics, whisky tastings, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions.

WHERE: Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow

> 9/17-19, Born & Raised Music Festival

The Born & Raised Music Festival, which features outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music, returns for the second year. Oologah native Zach Bryan headlines the first night.

WHERE: Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor

> 9/21, Scorpions and Whitesnake

Scorpions are bringing their Rock Believer World Tour 2022 with Whitesnake and special guest Thundermother to BOK Center.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 9/24, Thomas Rhett

Country star Thomas Rhett's tour, Bring The Bar To You, stops at the BOK Center.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 9/24, “Magnificent: Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5”

Pianist Natasha Paremski will be featured performing the Piano No. 2 by Rachmaninoff, and guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger will lead the orchestra in a program that includes the titular symphony as well as the Prelude to Act III of Richard Wagner’s opera, “Lohengrin.”

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 9/27-10/2, “Hadestown”

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including best musical, this show by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin intertwines the mythic tales of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 9/27, NHL's Tulsa Classic

The Dallas Stars return to the BOK Center to take on the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL preseason game.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Tulsa World Magazine summer edition

