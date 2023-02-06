Tickets are now on sale for "Legally Blonde: The Musical," which Celebrity Attractions will present for two shows only, April 19-20, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Tickets are $30-$75, and available by calling 918-596-7111, or online at celebrityattractions.com.

Based on the hit movie starring Reese Witherspoon, "Legally Blonde" is the story of Elle Woods, whose decision to leave her pampered life behind to pursue her boyfriend as he heads off to Harvard Law School turns into a crusade, as Elle tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room.

The 2022-2023 National Tour of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc., and is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard and a new video design by Jon Infante.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions’ productions, the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.