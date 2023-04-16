Celebrity Attractions is bringing back the touring production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” for a two-performance run, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, April 19-20, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Tickets $30-$65, and available by calling 918-596-7111, or online at tulsapac.com.

Based on the hit 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” follows the adventures of Elle Wood, a Southern California sorority girl who is specializing in fashion merchandising who finds herself unceremoniously dumped by her politically ambitious boyfriend.

In order to prove that she is capable of serious thought and action, Elle manages to earn a place at the Harvard School of Law, where she soon finds herself caught up in a most serious legal drama — along with a few romantic complications.

The musical debuted in 2007, with a book by Heather Hach and songs by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin. It ran for nearly two years on Broadway, earning seven Tony Award nominations and 10 Drama Desk Award nominations. The London production earned three Olivier awards, including Best New Musical.