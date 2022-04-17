League of Women Voters to honor 11 'Women Who Could Be President'

Tulsa World assistant editor Mary Bishop-Baldwin and Sand Springs Leader staff writer Sharon Bishop-Baldwin are among the 11 Tulsa-area women who will be honored by the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa as “Women Who Could Be President.”

This is the seventh year the League of Women Voters has held this event, which will celebrate and honor women nominated by the community for their commitment to leadership and service. The ceremony will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Agora Event Center, 1402 S. Peoria Ave.

In addition to the Bishop-Baldwins, who are being honored jointly, this year’s honorees are Ebony Johnson, Brenda Nails Alford, Eunice Tarver, Marcia Bruno-Todd, Sharon King Davis, Sara Hill, Lyn Entzeroth, Lori Roberts and Whitney Cipolla.

Leigh Goodson, president of Tulsa Community College, serves as honorary chair of the event.

Tickets are $50-$100, and sponsorships are also available. To purchase and for more information: lwvmadampresident.com.

Philbrook Wine Experience

The 2022 Philbrook Wine Experience will take place April 21-23 at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road, with vintners from around the world coming to Tulsa to share their best wines with local oenophiles.

Tickets remain available for the Wine Seminars, 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, as well as for the Grand Wine Tasting, 6 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Seminars are $20 each, and one can choose from several topics. The Grand Wine Tasting is $200 per person.

To purchase and more information: wine.philbrook.org.

Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America Oklahoma this year will inaugurate a new fundraising event, “Volute,” which will take place 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Legacy Hall of the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

Guests will enjoy a signature cocktail and dinner created by Chef Devin Levine, a live auction that will include golf getaways and a Miami adventure for two, and a raffle. Live music will be provided by Ann-Janette and the Evolution and The Get Down Band.

The gala hopes to raise awareness of the programs of Volunteers of America Oklahoma that serve veterans as well as people who are aging, homeless and/or disabled. The organization offers employment, affordable housing, homeless services and disability services to more than 11,000 people in Oklahoma annually.

Tickets are $90-$175. To purchase, and to view items that will be part of the event’s raffle: voaok.org/volute.

Little Light House Garden Party

The 19th annual Garden Party event benefiting the Little Light House will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

The event will include an informational program about the Little Light House, a Christian developmental center serving children with special needs and families, live and silent auctions, and a contest for the most creative hat.

Funds from the Garden Party will help the children served by the Little Light House to continue to attend school tuition-free.

Tickets are $100. To purchase and for more information: littlelighthouse.org.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.