Kyiv City Ballet to perform in OKC

Ukraine's Kyiv City Ballet will make its only Oklahoma stop on its debut U.S. tour Sunday, Oct. 9, with two performances at Oklahoma City Community College, 7777 S. May Ave.

The company will performed a mixed-bill program at 2 and 6 p.m. in the college's Visual and Performing Arts Center.

The Kyiv City Ballet had arrived in Paris, France, in February, for what was to be a two-week tour of the country. The day after the company's arrival, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the dance company was effectively stranded.

Paris city officials offered the company a temporary residency at the Théâtre du Châtelet, where the company performed shows to help raise funds for Ukrainian citizens.

The 10-year-old company, founded by artistic director Ivan Kozlov, former premier dancer for the Mariinsky Ballet, is made up of more than 50 dancers, and performs a repertoire ranging from classical story ballets to Ukrainian folk dances.

Tickets are $47-$75. To purchase and more information: 405-682-7579, occc.edu.