 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kyiv City Ballet to perform in OKC

  • Updated
  • 0

As the dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet rehearse Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' in Paris, the Russian invasion of their homeland enters its fifth month.

Ukraine's Kyiv City Ballet will make its only Oklahoma stop on its debut U.S. tour Sunday, Oct. 9, with two performances at Oklahoma City Community College, 7777 S. May Ave.

The company will performed a mixed-bill program at 2 and 6 p.m. in the college's Visual and Performing Arts Center.

The Kyiv City Ballet had arrived in Paris, France, in February, for what was to be a two-week tour of the country. The day after the company's arrival, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the dance company was effectively stranded.

Paris city officials offered the company a temporary residency at the Théâtre du Châtelet, where the company performed shows to help raise funds for Ukrainian citizens.

The 10-year-old company, founded by artistic director Ivan Kozlov, former premier dancer for the Mariinsky Ballet, is made up of more than 50 dancers, and performs a repertoire ranging from classical story ballets to Ukrainian folk dances.

People are also reading…

Tickets are $47-$75. To purchase and more information: 405-682-7579, occc.edu.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adam Levine’s cheating scandal has been ‘horrible' for Behati Prinsloo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert