Kristin Chenoweth's 'Bootcamp' to become docuseries

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamps, which she has hosted at the Broken Arrow PAC since 2015, will be the subject of a new documentary series, to be called "1,300 Miles to Broadway."

The Tony and Emmy award-winning Broken Arrow native will serve as the series' executive producer along with director-choreographer Kenny Ortega, who served as stage director for Chenoweth's TV special "Coming Home," and who was part of the faculty for the 2022 Broadway Bootcamp, which took place July 17-30.

Ortega, whose credits include directing such films as "Newsies" and "High School Musical 3," will direct the series.

Chenoweth founded the Broadway Bootcamps to provide aspiring performers in grades 8 through 12 with professional training in all aspects of musical theater, from master classes in acting, singing and dancing, to audition practices and other ways to prepare for the world of professional performers.

According to a post on the website Deadline: "Within the course of one week at camp, the series documents the life-changing breakthroughs and friendships made. Camp highlights include students participating in master classes with Chenoweth and other high-level professionals.... The one-week camps ... culminate in an emotional and entertaining student-faculty live performance."

The Deadline article quotes Chenoweth as saying, “My main goal at camp is to inspire, which is easy when you’re working with folks like Kenny Ortega, Paul Becker, Louanne Madorma and Kim Vento. With help from Alan Powell, Steve Barnett and Vicky Patel of Monarch Media, audiences will now be able to see what makes the KCBBC experience so magical.”