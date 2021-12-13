Kristin Chenoweth wraps up busy year with Christmas album, solo show tonight at the Met

TW: Your first children’s book will be published next year. Was this something long in the works? Can you summarize the story and what you hope readers young and old may take away from it?

KC: The title of the book is "What Will I Do With My Love Today?" and it’s really a book about love and acceptance. I wanted to tell that story to young children in a way they could understand. We adopt people in our lives and we take people that we love into our lives, and some people are different from us and believe differently, but we still love them because we’ve adopted them into our lives and they’ve adopted us.

I was thinking about rescue and adoption — these words are so big to me. (Chenoweth herself was adopted.) It became clear that I could put it in a children’s book. It could be about my dog, Thunder Pup, and me, and how I might have rescued her, but she rescued me and has continued to be there. Animals are God’s gift. And we lose them, which unfortunately happens, we take a minute, and then we adopt someone new, because they need homes, and we need them.

TW: Is it safe to assume that Thunder Pup has already given her blessings for your engagement? Does she have the final say on such matters?