Kristin Chenoweth wants to light up the holiday

If any person deserves the title of “The Hardest Working Woman in Show Business,” it’s most likely Kristin Chenoweth.
The Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broken Arrow native has been practically ubiquitous for the past few months, appearing on TV shows ranging from such daytime staples as “The Talk” and “Let’s Make a Deal” to into-the-wee-hours programs including “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Chenoweth has also been seen showing up at the stage doors of Broadway productions of shows such as “Waitress,” “Hamilton,” “Chicago” and even “Wicked,” and trying to score an audition for the show, in a series of humorous videos shared on her social media accounts.
She has appeared on “The Voice” as an adviser for Ariana Grande’s team and starred in the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!,” about a couple that find themselves in a town where life is like a 1940s movie musical.
Chenoweth performed last week at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., and will appear in concert Monday, Dec. 13, at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.
She has also found time to write a children’s book that will be published next year, and become engaged to musician Josh Bryant.
A great deal of this activity is to help promote her newest album, “Happiness is...Christmas!,” which was officially released in late October.
It’s her first album of holiday-themed music since 2008’s “A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas” and includes classic songs such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” co-written by fellow Broken Arrow native Ralph Blaine, and the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas, Darling,” as well as some lesser known songs.
The album also includes a couple of unique mash-ups, such as the blending of “Happiness Is,” from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which launched Chenoweth’s career and earned her a Tony Award, with “Christmas Time is Here,” the theme song from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Chenoweth talked about her many projects in an email exchange. The following has been edited slightly for length and clarity.
Tulsa World: Was your new album “Happiness is…Christmas!” a project that was a long time in the works? Or was it something that came out of what everyone has gone through during the past few years?
Kristin Chenoweth: “I really wanted to do a Broadway record, but as COVID continued to take hold of our whole world, I considered doing another Christmas album. The longer I sat with that, the more I felt that it was the right time (to do it), because we did not really feel the holidays as much as we wanted to the past two years. We couldn’t gather. That word ‘gather’ has become very important.
TW: Was there a guiding principle in selecting the songs to include?
KC: I wanted something that had a message of hope. Light represents hope for me, light at the end of the tunnel, light… just light. When we did the album cover, I said I just need to be surrounded by lights, because that is the symbol of hope. That’s what people need. I know that’s what I needed.
TW: Your concert Monday will be your second time to present a solo concert at Metropolitan Opera. What is it like for you to perform on that stage?
KC: For me, that is hallowed ground, much like Carnegie Hall or the Hollywood Bowl. I just can’t wait to get on that stage — not only to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah, but celebrate songwriters that I’ve loved so much, such as Stephen Sondheim and Henry Mancini.
There’s been a lot of loss, especially among Broadway performers, and that will be represented too, because we (the Broadway community) haven’t been able to gather and pay homage to the people that we lost. There’s two women in particular that we lost that were huge influences on me as a musician, as a singer and as a soprano. I want to talk about it and I’m waiting for that night.
TW: “Schmigadoon!” made quite an impression on audiences this year. Was that your first major project during the pandemic?
KC: It was my second job in the pandemic. My first job was for Food Network, and if you’d ever told me I would have worked for Food Network, I would have laughed. But it was such a fun job. It was a hosting job, which I don’t really consider myself very good at. I had such a good time. It was called “Candyland,” based on the board game. The second job, of course, was “Schmigadoon!”
TW: How did the pandemic affect filming, if at all?
KC: Thank you Lorne Michaels for having us tested every day. I’m very grateful for that. That was an expensive thing to do, but I’m not sure we would have been able to do “Schmigadoon!” had he not done that or helped that along. Getting to be with each other in a time when again, we’re not supposed to gather. We had gloves. We had masks. We had shields. We had cones, but we happily did it because we got to be together and we got to be in music theater heaven. I’m very proud of ‘Schmigadoon!’
TW: What are some of your favorite moments from the series?
KC: The love that I have for this cast goes beyond words. Getting to know Cecily (Strong) on a more personal level, and getting to be with Alan (Cumming) and Dove (Cameron) in particular, over a period of time, was truly special for me. I’ve become so close to Alan that he’s like a brother, and Dove’s like a daughter.
TW: The social media posts about trying to get into Broadway shows were a delightful way to tell people that Broadway was reopening. How did this project come about? And is there a current Broadway show of which you would love to be a part?
KC: I was standing, ironically, on the street of the backstage door of ‘Wicked,’ and I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if I went to the stage door and pretended to audition for Glinda.’ Well, I thought it was funny. My assistant and my boyfriend both said, ‘we think it’s good.’ So I called Susan Sampliner, who runs company management of ‘Wicked,’ and she said let’s do it.
That’s how it was born. There are a couple more that are coming out that I’m excited about. I’m really excited for my audition for ‘Cats’ and for ‘Hamilton.’ You guys should just wait and see what happens.
TW: Earlier this month, you were named an Oklahoma Cultural Ambassador as part of the state’s Governor’s Arts Awards. What does being a cultural ambassador mean to you?
KC: When I found out about the award itself, I was very honored. I’m so glad it was in person because my family was there. It meant a lot to our family because my father and mother have helped guide me. They were parents who were there for me and wanted me to be happy and great at what I did. Without my mom and dad, and their support, I wouldn’t have been able to receive that honor. I’m lucky that my parents are art supporters.
I’m so grateful for the honor. The Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp and Arts Education Fund (programs that Chenoweth established to give young people greater access to, and appreciation for, the arts in her native Broken Arrow) is something that is my legacy and I want to be remembered for.
My dream is to get to come back and present it to the next great Oklahoma artist. When you receive an award like that, it doesn’t just lay there, right? It continues on.
TW: Your first children’s book will be published next year. Was this something long in the works? Can you summarize the story and what you hope readers young and old may take away from it?
KC: The title of the book is ‘What Will I Do With My Love Today?’ and it’s really a book about love and acceptance. I wanted to tell that story to young children in a way they could understand. We adopt people in our lives and we take people that we love into our lives, and some people are different from us and believe differently, but we still love them because we’ve adopted them into our lives and they’ve adopted us.
I was thinking about rescue and adoption — these words are so big to me (Chenoweth herself was adopted). It became clear that I could put it in a children’s book. It could be about my dog, Thunder Pup, and me, and how I might have rescued her, but she rescued me and has continued to be there. Animals are God’s gift. And we lose them, which unfortunately happens, we take a minute, and then we adopt someone new, because they need homes, and we need them.
TW: Is it safe to assume that Thunder Pup has already given her blessings for your engagement? Does she have the final say on such matters?
Thunder always has the final say, and she already picked out her dress. She will be walking the aisle.
Featured