Kristin Chenoweth wants to light up the holiday

I’m so grateful for the honor. The Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp and Arts Education Fund (programs that Chenoweth established to give young people greater access to, and appreciation for, the arts in her native Broken Arrow) is something that is my legacy and I want to be remembered for.

My dream is to get to come back and present it to the next great Oklahoma artist. When you receive an award like that, it doesn’t just lay there, right? It continues on.

TW: Your first children’s book will be published next year. Was this something long in the works? Can you summarize the story and what you hope readers young and old may take away from it?

KC: The title of the book is ‘What Will I Do With My Love Today?’ and it’s really a book about love and acceptance. I wanted to tell that story to young children in a way they could understand. We adopt people in our lives and we take people that we love into our lives, and some people are different from us and believe differently, but we still love them because we’ve adopted them into our lives and they’ve adopted us.